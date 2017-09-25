Antonio Conte Says He 'Won't Stay' at Chelsea 'For Too Long,' Plans Italy Return

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken of his desire to return to his native Italy and said he "won't stay abroad for too long."

Per Calciomercato, he spoke to Radio Anch'io lo sport on Monday and said:

"I miss Italy and I am sure I won't stay abroad for too long. I want to make some great experiences and move back to Italy afterwards.

"I don't know when but that's my objective. It is hard to predict the future because this job is very complicated. Today you are here, tomorrow you can be somewhere else."

Conte took charge of Chelsea last year, his first job outside Italy as either a player or manager.

The coach guided the Blues to the Premier League title last season, and the side also reached the FA Cup final.

Aside from a disappointing defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the current campaign, Chelsea have looked strong again this year, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Blues supporters shouldn't be overly concerned by the 48-year-old's comments, though, and he added "I am happy about my experience at Chelsea."

There's nothing to suggest he's about to hand in his notice at Stamford Bridge, and he may still spend several more years at the club—"too long" is an incredibly subjective term, after all—though any fans who hoped for a Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger-like dynasty may be disappointed.

It appears Conte understands the frail nature of a football manager's position. Indeed, per Football.London's Rob Guest, he added: "Let's just say that a coach is a temporary worker."

Nowhere is that more true than at Chelsea. Since the end of Jose Mourinho's first spell in charge in 2007, no manager has spent more than two years with the Blues, so it's hardly surprising if Conte is not anticipating a long-term stay in London.

Football journalist Dan Levene believes of all the managers to lead the club over the last decade, Carlo Ancelotti deserved more time:

Conte's compatriot won the league and cup double in his first season but was quickly removed after failing to secure a trophy in his second.

The Blues are firmly in contention for silverware again this year under Conte, but it's hardly beyond the realms of possibility they will finish the campaign without any given the level of competition they face.

If that is the case, the Italian could be returning to Italy as early as next summer, and it's clear he's well aware of the possibility.