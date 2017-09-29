Paul Pogba's Hamstring Injury Classed as 'Long Term', Jose Mourinho Says

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has a "long-term" injury according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, the Portuguese provided a concerning update on the fitness of the 24-year-old, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

"He's injured, he cannot play tomorrow," Mourinho said of Pogba. "His injury is not one that I can have the hope like I can have with Valencia or Jones. With them, I have the hope to see them training and to have a positive answer.

"But with long-term injuries, I don't speak about them, so Ibra, Pogba, Rojo and these players, I don't think about them."

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone offered further details:

It was reported by Rob Dawson of ESPN FC on Saturday that United were poised to make a decision on whether the player needed surgery this week and the "lack of a concrete timeline for Pogba's comeback is because United are yet to settle on the best course of action."

Per Dawson, Mourinho also insisted he was unsure as to how long the former Juventus man would be out for, stating Pogba may miss "12 weeks or 12 days." But now it appears there's more clarity over the Frenchman's issues.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As noted by Stone after Pogba picked up the issue, his hamstring woes are starting to becoming a little worrying:

The United man’s injury came in the UEFA Champions League win over Basel. It was tough timing for Pogba, as he had started the Premier League season in wonderful form.

Indeed, the midfielder was sensational as United coasted to wins over West Ham United, Swansea City and Leicester City in the early weeks of the campaign. His blend of power, panache and purpose gives the Red Devils so much in the central areas of the field; without him, United do look a little stifled in attack.

Mourinho has options in midfield who he can depend on, most notably Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick. But once Pogba is back at full tilt again, he’ll surely be straight back in the starting XI.