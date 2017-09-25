Mino Raiola Asks Manchester United Fans to Stop Singing Romelu Lukaku Chant

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola has asked Manchester United fans to stop singing a song about the striker's manhood after it could still be heard during Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton following the player's own request for supporters to "move on."

The Times' Paul Hirst and BBC Sport's Simon Stone shared Raiola's comments on the chant:

Per United's official Twitter feed, the Belgian had urged fans to cease singing it ahead of the Saints clash: "Great backing since I joined [United]. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together."

Per Hirst, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out had called on the club to put and end to the chant as its lyrics are "offensive, discriminatory and reinforces racist stereotypes."

However, despite the requests, some sections of United's away support could still be heard singing it on Saturday, per John Cross of the Mirror:

After the match, in which Lukaku scored to hand the Red Devils a 1-0 win, United responded to the songs with a statement on their official website:

"Manchester United has a zero-tolerance stance on offensive chanting and behaviour.

"The club and player have been clear in asking for an end to the chant.

"The club has worked with relevant bodies and supporters groups in trying to eradicate any offensive behaviour and will take further action against individuals if this continues.

"The club is in discussion with the police and has asked for CCTV footage from Southampton and will try to identify those who disrespected the player's wishes not to sing the song."

As Raiola noted, Lukaku's football has been well worth discussing after he has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has averaged a goal per game in the Premier League this season:

Lukaku has also scored once apiece in matches in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.