NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals hope to put together consecutive wins to compete in a wide-open NFC West competition. The Dallas Cowboys would like to put a 42-17 shellacking in the rearview to focus on keeping pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

The Cardinals offense quickly aged and lacks the same bite in comparison to years past. Quarterback Carson Palmer (37) and wideout Larry Fitzgerald (34) have already entered the twilight of their careers, and they're looking for another run at the postseason.

A victory against the Cowboys would tie Arizona with the Los Angeles Rams atop the division at 2-1.

What's the prediction on the Cowboys-Cardinals matchup? Based on the projection, where would the two teams list in the Week 4 power rankings?

Week 4 Power Rankings

1. Atlanta Falcons (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. New England Patriots (2-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

6. Oakland Raiders (2-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

8. Washington Redskins (2-1)

9. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

10. Denver Broncos (2-1)

11. Detroit Lions (2-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

13. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

15. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

16. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

19. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

20. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

21. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

22. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

23. Houston Texans (1-2)

24. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

25. New York Giants (0-3)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

27. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

28. Chicago Bears (1-2)

29. New York Jets (1-2)

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-3)

Prediction: Dallas Moves into No. 11 Spot After Convincing Victory

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the last Cowboys game, the offense looked out of sync, and the defense allowed 380 total yards to the Denver Broncos.

Nonetheless, a victory would put them in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC East division. There's a premature joy in watching Dallas implode, but America's Team will rebound on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys had an extra day to read and hear about their supposed downfall. Expect quarterback Dak Prescott to test the side of the field opposite Patrick Peterson with high-percentage throws. After logging nine carries for eight yards, running back Ezekiel Elliott will likely handle 20-25 rush attempts on Monday.

A blowout victory wouldn't influence major movement in the standings, but it's still early in the year with ample time for changes in the pecking order.

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals Fall to No. 25 After Home Loss

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After placing running back David Johnson on injured reserve, the Cardinals must repackage their offensive schemes to feature one veteran possession receiver in Larry Fitzgerald and a quick-strike pass-catcher.

Fitzgerald has scored one touchdown in 13 games. Barring an injury or late scratch, wideout J.J. Nelson will take the field as a viable target against a susceptible secondary.

Both squads will come into Monday's contest prepared, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli won't allow his unit to fall flat in consecutive outings against a turnover-prone pass attack.

Palmer has been sacked five times. He's also thrown four interceptions through two weeks. The Cowboys could use this matchup to jump-start their defensive play into high gear.

No. 26 Cincinnati Bengals Headed for Better Days?

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Moral victories don't exist in the NFL, but the Bengals led the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field through most of the contest.

After failing to score a touchdown in two games with offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, the team replaced him with Bill Lazor, who likely shrank the playbook against the Packers on Sunday. More importantly, the Bengals offense looked fluid as opposed to fragmented with an ineffective rushing offense.

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes, protected the football and handed off to a backfield that accumulated 110 yards on the ground. Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers needed to win his first overtime game to claim a victory over a winless Bengals team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't looked impressive in any of their matchups. The Jacksonville Jaguars trounced the Baltimore Ravens, and the Cleveland Browns remain winless. Realistically, the Bengals have a chance at an AFC wild-card spot in January, but the possibility starts with a victory in Week 4.