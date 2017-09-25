Liverpool Transfer News: Reds 'Contemplating' Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona Sale

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly "contemplating the possibility" of allowing Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona.

According to Sport's Joaquim Piera (h/t the Mirror's Joe Mewis), the Brazilian's camp have held talks with the Anfield club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, and reiterated the player wants to move to the Catalan giants, which the Reds are now seemingly considering.

As football journalist Richard Buxton revealed, the story made Sport's cover on Monday:

Barca unsuccessfully pursued the playmaker throughout the summer, despite offering a nine-figure sum with their final bid.

Coutinho is in the process of being reintegrated back into the team now the transfer window is closed, and he had a big impact against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday as he assisted Mohamed Salah and curled home a free-kick in the 3-2 win.

As Liverpool noted, he has reached two impressive milestones:

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott believes he showed his worth to the club with his efforts:

Indeed, his threat from distance is a hallmark of his game, as is the vision and technique to create chances for the side in the final third.

Barcelona need more quality in midfield, and while he has issues with consistency and a player in his mould perhaps isn't the addition they're most desperate for—they would be better served with a deeper-lying playmaker first and foremost—he would still have plenty to contribute at the Camp Nou.

If Coutinho does depart, be it in January or more likely next summer, the Reds will likely still receive an enormous sum from the Blaugrana—they're unlikely to let him leave otherwise.

While the club will want to keep their best players as they build towards their ambitions of becoming regular title challengers and UEFA Champions League contenders, his sale can be used to fund more pressing reinforcements and a replacement, too.