    NFL Power Rankings: Week 4 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Atlanta defeated Detroit 30-26. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
    Leon Halip/Getty Images

    Remember those teams that you buried after two losses? In Week 3, four clubs won their first game but only one deserves your attention in the upcoming power rankings.

    Sunday produced unpredictable finishes and changed the season outlook for several teams. Though four clubs experienced triumph for the first time this year, five squads remain winless.

    In the listings below, there's a significant shakeup after the top six teams. How far did the Pittsburgh Steelers fall after a loss to the Chicago Bears? Should the Oakland Raiders take a major hit in status after a poor showing on Sunday Night Football? Did the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions plummet into the mid-teens?

    You can view the previous NFL power rankings list for context on the Week 4 standings.

           

    Week 4 Power Rankings

    1. Atlanta Falcons (3-0)

    2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

    3. New England Patriots (2-1)

    4. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

    5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

    6. Oakland Raiders (2-1)

    7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

    8. Washington Redskins (2-1)

    9. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

    10. Denver Broncos (2-1)

    11. Detroit Lions (2-1)

    12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

    13. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

    14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

    15. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

    16. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

    17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

    18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

    19. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

    20. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

    21. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

    22. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

    23. Houston Texans (1-2)

    24. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

    25. New York Giants (0-3)

    26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

    27. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

    28. Chicago Bears (1-2)

    29. New York Jets (1-2)

    30. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

    31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3)

    32. Cleveland Browns (0-3)

              

    Primetime Win Moves Washington Redskins into No. 8 Spot

    LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Chris Thompson #25 of the Washington Redskins scores a touchdown as cornerback Chris Thompson #22 of the Oakland Raiders tries to stop him in the first quarter at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Mary
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Washington Redskins annihilated the Raiders 27-10 on Sunday Night Football—a feat that deserves significant movement in the rankings. The Silver and Black came to FedEx Field as favorites but never held the lead in the contest.

    Washington dominated in multiple facets of the game, especially in the trenches. The defense sacked quarterback Derek Carr four times and picked him off twice. Oakland became a trendy Super Bowl pick due to its loaded offense, but the unit accumulated 128 yards in total on Sunday.

    Overall, the Redskins have victories against two 2-1 clubs, with one on the road. The Raiders may have assisted in discovering a fantasy football gem after Redskins running back Chris Thompson burned the defense for 188 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

    Washington should rank as the second-best team in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat this group in the regular-season opener. The Redskins look ahead to a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

            

    No. 14 Jacksonville Jaguars Benefit from London Trip

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars boast a 2-1 record, but this team lacks an identity in terms of which personality shows up on game day. This club has outscored opponents 73-14 in its victories but lost 37-16 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

    On Sunday, the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens in London, but we're still unsure about their quality as an undefeated squad. Head coach John Harbaugh's group beat two winless teams to claim a 2-0 record before the trip to Wembley Stadium.

    Nonetheless, when the Jaguars win, they've pulled away with huge margins and post the best in the league, per NFL Research:

    Right now, the No. 14 spot seems modest with that point differential, but the coming weeks will either expose this club as a fraud or cement them as a potential dark-horse contender in the AFC South.

              

    No. 17 New Orleans Saints Blast Undefeated Carolina Panthers 

    CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talks to his teammates in the huddle against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Most spectators wrote the New Orleans Saints off after consecutive losses, but quarterback Drew Brees reminded everyone why it's not a good idea to overlook a team that can score points in bunches. 

    The Saints controlled their matchup with the Panthers through four quarters on the road. Carolina didn't have tight end Greg Olsen, who's on injured reserve, and wideout Kelvin Benjamin exited the game in the first quarter due to a minor knee injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

    Many will point to the lack of weapons at Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's disposal, but the Saints defense contributed to the victory. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit intercepted Carolina's starting quarterback three times and sacked him on four occasions.

    Don't look now, but the Saints may finally have harmony in their backfield. The running back trio logged 25 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Redskins May Have Found Winning Formula

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Redskins Cruise Past Raiders on SNF

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Team Grades for Week 3

      Richard Janvrin
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady 'Certainly' Disagrees with Trump's Comments

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report