NFL Power Rankings: Week 4 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Remember those teams that you buried after two losses? In Week 3, four clubs won their first game but only one deserves your attention in the upcoming power rankings.

Sunday produced unpredictable finishes and changed the season outlook for several teams. Though four clubs experienced triumph for the first time this year, five squads remain winless.

In the listings below, there's a significant shakeup after the top six teams. How far did the Pittsburgh Steelers fall after a loss to the Chicago Bears? Should the Oakland Raiders take a major hit in status after a poor showing on Sunday Night Football? Did the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions plummet into the mid-teens?

You can view the previous NFL power rankings list for context on the Week 4 standings.

Week 4 Power Rankings

1. Atlanta Falcons (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. New England Patriots (2-1)

4. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

6. Oakland Raiders (2-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

8. Washington Redskins (2-1)

9. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

10. Denver Broncos (2-1)

11. Detroit Lions (2-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

13. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

15. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

16. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

17. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

19. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

20. Buffalo Bills (2-1)

21. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

22. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

23. Houston Texans (1-2)

24. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

25. New York Giants (0-3)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

27. Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

28. Chicago Bears (1-2)

29. New York Jets (1-2)

30. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-3)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-3)

Primetime Win Moves Washington Redskins into No. 8 Spot

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins annihilated the Raiders 27-10 on Sunday Night Football—a feat that deserves significant movement in the rankings. The Silver and Black came to FedEx Field as favorites but never held the lead in the contest.

Washington dominated in multiple facets of the game, especially in the trenches. The defense sacked quarterback Derek Carr four times and picked him off twice. Oakland became a trendy Super Bowl pick due to its loaded offense, but the unit accumulated 128 yards in total on Sunday.

Overall, the Redskins have victories against two 2-1 clubs, with one on the road. The Raiders may have assisted in discovering a fantasy football gem after Redskins running back Chris Thompson burned the defense for 188 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Washington should rank as the second-best team in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat this group in the regular-season opener. The Redskins look ahead to a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

No. 14 Jacksonville Jaguars Benefit from London Trip

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars boast a 2-1 record, but this team lacks an identity in terms of which personality shows up on game day. This club has outscored opponents 73-14 in its victories but lost 37-16 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

On Sunday, the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens in London, but we're still unsure about their quality as an undefeated squad. Head coach John Harbaugh's group beat two winless teams to claim a 2-0 record before the trip to Wembley Stadium.

Nonetheless, when the Jaguars win, they've pulled away with huge margins and post the best in the league, per NFL Research:

Right now, the No. 14 spot seems modest with that point differential, but the coming weeks will either expose this club as a fraud or cement them as a potential dark-horse contender in the AFC South.

No. 17 New Orleans Saints Blast Undefeated Carolina Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Most spectators wrote the New Orleans Saints off after consecutive losses, but quarterback Drew Brees reminded everyone why it's not a good idea to overlook a team that can score points in bunches.

The Saints controlled their matchup with the Panthers through four quarters on the road. Carolina didn't have tight end Greg Olsen, who's on injured reserve, and wideout Kelvin Benjamin exited the game in the first quarter due to a minor knee injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Many will point to the lack of weapons at Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's disposal, but the Saints defense contributed to the victory. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit intercepted Carolina's starting quarterback three times and sacked him on four occasions.

Don't look now, but the Saints may finally have harmony in their backfield. The running back trio logged 25 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.