    Josh Norman on Donald Trump: 'He's Not Welcome in Washington'

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Washington Redskins Owner Daniel Synder stands with cornerback Josh Norman #24 and cornerback Bashaud Breeland #26 during the the national anthem before the game against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    While protests happened throughout the NFL on Sunday, Josh Norman had some harsh words for President Donald Trump after the Washington Redskins' victory over the Oakland Raiders.

    "He's not welcome in Washington," the cornerback said of Trump, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.

    JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic provided an extended video of Norman's comments after the game:

    "This right here is not acceptable," he said. "... It's so sad."

    Speaking at a rally in Alabama Friday, Trump referred to players who kneel during the national anthem as a "son of a b---h" and said they should be "fired."

    More than 100 players responded by kneeling or sitting Sunday, with three teams avoiding the ceremony altogether. The Redskins were one of the teams that chose to lock arms, with Norman standing arm-and-arm with owner Dan Snyder.

    After the game, the veteran said the protest was in response to the "tyranny we face behind POTUS," per Kevin Boilard of 247Sports.

