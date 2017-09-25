WWE No Mercy 2017 Results: Twitter Reacts to Roman Reigns, Top Moments and More

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstars of Raw rolled into Staples Center in Los Angeles for WWE No Mercy Sunday night, and the events that unfolded in the City of Angels left Twitter buzzing.

Championships were defended, legacies secured and teeth lost.

Which Superstars and moments brought the keyboard warriors out, inspired the most humorous tweets and generated thoughtful analysis?

Cesaro Loses His Teeth for His Art

During the Raw Tag Team Championship match, Cesaro took a slingshot into the corner and busted his mouth open. In the process, he lost his two front teeth, creating grizzly images that dominated the social media platform.

Celebrated wrestling journalist Scott Fishman dug deep in the WWE annals for inspiration for his tweet.

Kayfabe News summoned the memory of Mick Foley's bloody, bone-crushing Hell in a Cell match, while former referee Jimmy Korderas applauded the Swiss Superstar's toughness.

SmackDown women's champion and former manager of Cesaro during his days as Tyson Kidd's tag team partner Natalya shared a tweet that proves incredible toughness runs among friends.

Cesaro's grittiness and determination to continue his performance, despite a finish that called for him to eat a Brogue Kick from his partner, was simply amazing.

In a world where a hangnail is enough for some highly paid athletes to sit out a big game, the idea Cesaro lost his two front teeth and shook it off, even to take an amusing selfie with Sheamus, is the epitome of toughness.

Just a phenomenal performance Sunday night by one of the biggest unsung heroes in all of WWE.

It Is His Yard Now

In a year where Roman Reigns already knocked off The Undertaker at WrestleMania, winning clean in the center of the ring, he defeated John Cena in the co-main event of No Mercy.

Time has a way of healing all wounds, as The Fan's Podcast pointed out at the top of the show.

The most memorable spot of the match saw Reigns deliver a spear to Cena through the announce table and nearly break his neck in the process.

Bryan Alvarez of Figur Four Online chimed in immediately afterward.

The story of the match was not Reigns' victory, which was somewhat expected, but rather the complete burial of the concept of finishing maneuvers.

Particularly after Cena repeatedly flattened Reigns with his Attitude Adjustment finisher, only to have his opponent kick out.

Bleacher Report's Steven Rondina and Alfred Konuwa chimed in.

Parody account WWE Creative Humor poked fun at the invincibility of The Big Dog.

Las Vegas Fight Shop was taken aback by the suddenness of the finish.

Promoter and on-screen personality David Herro informed his followers of the match's biggest loser.

After losing the match, Cena proceeded to pass the torch to Reigns in a nice moment.

From there, he sold the match as if it were his last.

He did not fool Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Noted analyst and personality Justin LaBar teased there is only one thing left for Cena to accomplish: presumably a showdown with The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While the match was an interesting and compelling battle of industry icons not unlike Batman vs. Superman, it was B/R's Ryan Dilbert who adequately summed up the match and the feeling (or lack thereof) surrounding it.

A solid match but not nearly the type of Match of the Year candidate fans expected.

Brock Lesnar Retains in Underwhelming Fashion

Lesnar successfully defended his Universal Championship Sunday night, defeating Braun Strowman in an underwhelming and unspectacular match.

After Strowman dominated the match, leveling Lesnar with three powerslams, the champion caught The Monster Among Men with a single F-5 for the win and drew criticism from some over the abruptness of the ordeal.

B/R's Jonathan Snowden brought humor to the table while Mike Chiari called for more of a brawl between the behemoths.

Total Wrestling Magazine admitted the match was not quite the epic expected, while Pro Wrestling Sheet's James McKenna looked on the bright side: It was not the crappiest finish imaginable.

Even Bleacher Report's official account called into question the single finisher bringing about the outcome.

On the same night Reigns overcame multiple Attitude Adjustments and Lesnar himself survived three of Strowman's signature maneuvers, it makes sense fans would have a hard time accepting The Beast Incarnate could withstand all that he did and still use one finisher to put away his challenger.

Anyone who remembers the tremendous pain and punishment Lesnar endured at the hands of Samoa Joe before using one F-5 to put him away is, surely, not surprised.