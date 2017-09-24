    Richard Sherman Defends Hit on Marcus Mariota, Says Officiating Getting 'Softer'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans is hit by Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Shaban Athuman/Getty Images)
    Getty Images/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman hit back at criticism he received Sunday following a late hit on Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the Seahawks' 33-27 defeat.

    "He was still in bounds," Sherman said, per sportswriter John Glennon. "... It seems like the world is getting a lot softer in terms of the way it's officiated."

    Sherman received a flag for unnecessary roughness on the play but remained in the game because the referees issued four offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties. Many on social media called for Sherman's ejection:

    Fox Sports officiating expert Mike Pereira agreed with the officials' ruling:

    The hit triggered a brief fracas between the two teams, with Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan getting in the face of Sherman.

    The Titans had the last laugh. Mariota finished 20-of-32 for 225 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the trio of Mariota, Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray combined to run for 196 yards and a touchdown.

    The Seahawks, meanwhile, are sitting at 1-2 on the year. Seattle also started 1-2 in 2015, when it finished 10-6 and exited in the NFC divisional round.

