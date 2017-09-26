Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The two most productive players in football this year have been a rookie (Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt) and a 40-year-old (New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady).

Although Brady's fantastic start is only mildly surprising considering he's won five Super Bowls in his career, Hunt wasn't even projected to start for the Chiefs until Spencer Ware suffered a serious knee injury that ended his season before it began.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out and whether Hunt and Brady can sustain their early success through 16 games.

Until then, here's a look at a top-50 ranking of the best players for points-per-reception leagues in Week 4.

All projections are based off scoring for Yahoo points-per-reception leagues.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD (28 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 20 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

13. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards (19 points)

14. Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson is doing a lot with limited touches.

Over the course of three games, he's only carried or caught the ball 27 total times, or an average of nine per contest.

However, he's made the most of his opportunities, as he has 350 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on his resume.

This hyper-efficient production can't last forever, but Thompson has shown an incredible burst in the open field as well as an ability to juke defenders out of their cleats. He's a very dangerous pass-catcher who gives Washington an added dimension on offense.

The problem with Thompson from a fantasy perspective is that he shares the backfield with two backs in Rob Kelley (the starter when healthy) and rookie Samaje Perine.

However, Thompson should still see his chances. Both Kelley and Perine are between-the-tackles runners who should handle most of the load on first and second downs.

But Thompson is clearly the passing-down running back who should be on the field for nearly every third down in addition to plays late in the game if Washington is down and needs to pass more often to quickly come back.

Rostering Thompson is a bit of a risk given the three-person time share in the Washington backfield, but in points-per-reception leagues, he's a clear asset since he should be racking up a handful of receptions per game.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 10 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

5. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

8. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

11. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

13. DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

14. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Marqise Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

18. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards. 1 TD (18 points)

19. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. J.J. Nelson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

22. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

23. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 3 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

24. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

25. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green almost seems like the forgotten man among the elite wideouts in the NFL. On any given day, he can dominate as much as any pass-catcher.

Last season, Green had receiving days of 180, 173, 169 and 121 yards. In the nine full games he played, Green posted 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns. If he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, Green might have had the best season of any wide receiver in football last year.

His 2017 campaign got off to a slow start, as the Bengals only scored nine points as a team in the first two weeks. However, the team bounced back and nearly upset the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, losing 27-24. Green found his stride again, as he caught 10 passes (on 13 targets) for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Expect more lines closer to that one going forward. Green only accrued an average of nine targets over his first two games. After a change at offensive coordinator, it's hard to envision Green seeing anything fewer than double digits in targets in any competitive game the rest of the way.

The seventh-year pro had a monster performance against the Cleveland Browns last year, catching eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Can he put up similar numbers again?

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

Here are the stat lines of No. 1 tight ends against the Washington Redskins this season:

1. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz: 8 catches, 93 yards

2. Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett: 3 catches, 95 yards

3. Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook: 4 catches, 43 yards, one touchdown

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Washington, which has started quite well this season, has some serious struggles against tight ends.

The team has done well against opposing wideouts all year, especially in a 27-10 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but teams have found success moving the ball through the air by targeting the tight end.

Unfortunately for Washington, it now has a date with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is one of the best at his position in the game. Kelce is coming off a 2016 season where he caught 85 passes for 1,125 yards. Those are usually numbers similar to a No. 1 wide receiver, not a tight end.

Washington has a multi-faceted problem on its hands for its Monday night matchup. The Chiefs have three stars in running back Kareem Hunt (who is the league's MVP after three weeks), wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Kelce. It's proved very difficult for teams to stop all of them.

Expect the tight end trend to continue and for Kelce to have a big game against the Washington defense.