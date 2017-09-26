NFL Picks Week 4: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over-Under Lines and Predictions

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The biggest underdog from last week (the Houston Texans) was beating its highly favored opponent (the New England Patriots) with under a half-minute left before losing thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to wideout Brandin Cooks.

Numerous favorites did fall in Week 3, however, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers being the most notable among them.

The "any given Sunday" cliche for the NFL is a truism that proves itself every week. Which underdog will surprise the league and pull off an upset this time?

The guess here is that we'll see a small one in the late-afternoon games. Below you'll find some Week 4 odds and predictions, as well as the latest Super Bowl LII odds.

All odds are via OddsShark.

Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots: 7/2

Atlanta Falcons: 10/1

Green Bay Packers: 10/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 12/1

Dallas Cowboys: 14/1

Seattle Seahawks: 14/1

Oakland Raiders: 16/1

Tennessee Titans: 20/1

Denver Broncos: 25/1

Minnesota Vikings: 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 33/1

Arizona Cardinals: 40/1

Detroit Lions: 40/1

Washington Redskins: 40/1

New York Giants: 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 40/1

Baltimore Ravens: 50/1

Carolina Panthers: 50/1

Houston Texans: 50/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 50/1

Los Angeles Rams: 66/1

New Orleans Saints: 66/1

Miami Dolphins: 66/1

Buffalo Bills: 80/1

Indianapolis Colts: 80/1

Chicago Bears: 125/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 125/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 150/1

New York Jets: 250/1

Cleveland Browns: 500/1

San Francisco 49ers: 500/1

Week 4 Odds and Predictions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Thursday, September 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Packers -7, 45.5 O/U

Although the Bears beat the Steelers last Sunday, it's evident that this team still struggles moving the ball downfield via any intermediate or deep pass.

Chicago can't rely on its running backs to win them games every week. This Thursday, that deficiency will hurt them in a loss to Green Bay.

Pick: Green Bay 23, Chicago 10

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -2.5, 49 O/U

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of a few ageless wonders in the NFL right now, as evidenced by his stellar start to the season. An upset over the Carolina Panthers was impressive, and now he'll face a weaker team in the Miami Dolphins.

Give the Saints the win at Wembley Stadium behind the connection of Brees and wideout Michael Thomas.

Pick: New Orleans 30, Miami 27

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -9, 48.5 O/U

Speaking of ageless wonders, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has thrown nine touchdowns in his last two games and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Carolina is a better team than it showed on Sunday in a bad home defeat to New Orleans, but the loss of tight end Greg Olsen is going to hurt. Take the Pats by a couple of touchdowns.

Pick: New England 27, Carolina 13

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -8.5, O/U Unavailable

This spread seems a little too high. The Los Angeles Rams offense is for real, and running back Todd Gurley's expertise in the pass game has been a difference-maker.

However, the Rams defense has not fared well in its last two games. Notably, the unit had issues stopping the run. That's not a good omen against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and a tough offensive line.

Dallas will win a close one.

Pick: Dallas 24, Los Angeles Rams 17

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Not Available

There is no line yet as we don't know the status of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford.

This game might be a struggle to the teens on the scoreboard. Both teams have solid defenses and excellent talent on that side of the ball.

Expect the D to win out in this game, but give the slight edge to the home team due to the wizardry of wideout Stefon Diggs, who might be considered a top-five wideout in the NFL when this year is over.

Pick: Minnesota 13, Detroit 10

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -1.5, 43.5 O/U

The Tennessee Titans weathered a tough opening schedule and came out with two wins and one loss. A date at Houston will still prove challenging, but the Titans offense has been clicking in the last two weeks and hasn't shown signs of slowing down.

Look for wideout Rishard Matthews to have a big game in a Tennessee road win.

Pick: Tennessee 28, Houston 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -3.5, 39 O/U

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is overpowering at times. The collection of talent on that side of the ball is incredible. Most notably, the cornerback duo of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey is going to cause a lot of problems for teams.

This game has the makings of a blowout. Expect the Jags defense to dominate in an easy win.

Pick: Jacksonville 27, New York Jets 6

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3, 40 O/U

Cincinnati Bengals A.J. Green got his groove back against the Green Bay Packers when he caught 10 passes, one for a touchdown, and now he'll face one of the weaker teams in football.

Cleveland is a tough team that won't lay down for anyone this year, but it has no one that can slow down Green, who should have a big day.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -2.5, 43.5 O/U

It won't be a surprise if this game is another typical black-and-blue matchup with great defensive football on both sides.

Both teams are coming off tough losses to drop them to 2-1 and will be looking to take hold of the early AFC North lead.

Ultimately, the edge goes to the team with the best player on the field in Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, who might have his best season yet this year.

Pick: Pittsburgh 13, Baltimore 12

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -8, 48 O/U

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers have fantastic homefield advantages, but the Atlanta Falcons might be joining them soon. Atlanta is off to a hot 3-0 start and is the only undefeated team in the NFC. The Falcons might roll to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, buoyed by a raucous Falcon fanbase.

The Bills are a better team than advertised in the preseason, but the Falcons will be too strong at home.

Pick: Atlanta 27, Buffalo 13

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Buccaneers -3, 44 O/U

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a tough matchup for almost anybody, but now he is facing a banged-up Buccaneers defense. He could be in line for another big game after scoring two touchdowns against Philadelphia last weekend.

Give the edge to OBJ and the Giants in a close battle.

Pick: New York Giants 20, Tampa Bay 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chargers -1, 47.5 O/U

The Los Angeles Chargers are the most snake-bitten team in the league. They somehow went 5-11 last year even though the Bolts clearly had enough talent to be a playoff team, as evidenced by a 33-30 win over the eventual NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome.

It's more of the same this year, and now they face the tough Philadelphia Eagles. It's hard to pick the Bolts when it seems like they have a curse on them, and it's harder still when you consider that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has made a big leap.

Pick: Philadelphia 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cardinals -7, O/U Unavailable

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald crushed the Dallas Cowboys defense to the tune of 13 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown on Monday Night Football.

Fitzgerald is in his 14th year in the league and shows no signs of slowing down. Now he'll face a San Francisco 49ers team that just gave up 41 points at home.

Look for Arizona to win easily.

Pick: Arizona 30, San Francisco 10

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Broncos -3, 46.5 O/U

The Oakland Raiders defense showed its warts on Sunday. Essentially, the team has significant issues stopping the pass (to any skill position on the field) if the pass rush doesn't get to the quarterback in time. Of course, edge-rusher Khalil Mack is almost superhuman, but he can't make plays all game.

Now Oakland will go into a raucous environment in Denver against a team with two stout wideouts (Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas) and a couple of solid backs (CJ Anderson and Jamaal Charles). The Broncos should score early and often to send Oakland to 2-2.

Pick: Denver 30, Oakland 20

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -13, 41.5 O/U

It's hard to envision any scenario in which the Seattle Seahawks lose this game. Seattle would have to turn the ball over a handful of times or commit numerous special teams blunders for Indianapolis to even stay close.

Ultimately, the combination of the home crowd, the elusiveness of quarterback Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom will be too strong for the Colts to overcome.

Pick: Seattle 24, Indianapolis 7

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Monday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -6.5, 49.5 O/U

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looks unstoppable right now, and that's thanks to running back Kareem Hunt, who looks like the steal of the 2017 NFL draft.

Washington looks better than advertised as opposing wideouts have struggled to get anything going offensively in the first three games. But Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce should be a big matchup problem, and he'll be the difference in a close matchup.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Washington 17