Kevin Durant Responds to NFL Players Protesting During National Anthem

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant not only supported the many examples of protest during the national anthem around the NFL Sunday, he believes sports can unify people across the country.

"A couple hours out of the day, you see people from different walks of life coming together and celebrating a sport. That's what it's all about," Durant said Sunday, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. "Obviously, wins and losses and who's the best, that stuff is fine, but the bigger picture in sports, it just brings us all together, and you get to enjoy each other for a couple hours."

"And I think our NFL players are doing a great job of sending a great message, and we stand behind them as athletes, and we support them as well."

While there have been several examples of protests against racial injustice over the past two seasons, the movement expanded this weekend following comments from President Donald Trump. At a rally in Alabama Friday, the president said that kneeling players should be "fired," while referring to those in question as a "son of a b---h."

What followed was over 100 players around the league kneeling during the national anthem, with others locking arms as a sign of unity.

Meanwhile, Trump also called out Durant's teammate Stephen Curry this week while rescinding the Golden State Warriors' offer to visit the White House. The NBA finals MVP had no hesitation about who to side with following the controversy.

"My reaction was we stand behind Steph, obviously," Durant said. "That's our brother, our teammate, and he's our leader. We follow behind him, and we stand behind him. We support him in this time."

Although the protests have received mixed reactions among fans, it's clear he sees positives in what his fellow athletes are doing at this time.