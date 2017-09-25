Week 4 Waiver Wire: Alvin Kamara, Geronimo Allison Highlight Pickups to Know

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Well, nobody can say the waiver wire isn't loaded with options ahead of Week 4.

The gift that keeps on giving this year, another odd week of football has produced more strong waiver-wire targets for owners looking to survive at positions of need.

So it goes when Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett are some of the top names peppering the top 10 of the highest-scoring quarterbacks alongside guys like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Below, let's list some of the top waiver options available to owners based on Yahoo 12-team standard formats, though applicable in other leagues with slight adjustments.

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Targets

Case Keenum , QB, MIN

, QB, MIN Jacoby Brissett , QB, NE

, QB, NE DeShone Kizer , QB, CLE

, QB, Alvin Kamara , RB, NO

, RB, NO D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU

Foreman, RB, Alex Collins, RB, JAC

Geronimo Allison, WR, GB

Robert Woods, WR, LAR

Bruce Ellington, WR, HOU

Marcedes Lewis, TE, JAC

Lewis, TE, Cameron Brate , TE, TB

, TE, TB Benjamin Watson, TE, BAL

DeShone Kizer, QB, CLE

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Don't be afraid to gamble on a rookie at a streaming position like quarterback.

Outside of the some of the odd names listed in the intro above, Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer looked good in Week 3, tallying 25.08 points thanks to 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Granted, it was a what-could-have-been line thanks to three interceptions, giving him a second successive three-interception game.

Still, there seems to be an odd disconnect between real-world performance and fantasy production with Kizer. His attempt totals help explain it, as football writer Jordan Zirm pointed out:

Kizer has north of 19 points in two out of his three NFL outings, and upcoming games against the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets provide some interesting scoring chances.

Without a threat of losing his job and worthwhile streaming production, it doesn't hurt for owners in need to look Kizer's way.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara might sneak up on the other backs on the New Orleans Saints roster in a hurry.

Even if those guys are named Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson.

Kamara, a third-round rookie, posted the best game of his young fantasy career in Week 3, going for 10.2 points on the road against the Carolina Panthers. He rushed twice for 37 yards and scored a touchdown and also caught three passes.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller put it best:

One can almost feel the shift starting to happen. Pegged as a pass-catching back, Kamara isn't too far behind the production of Ingram and Peterson, guys who have 14 carries apiece. The University of Tennessee product, though, has received 13 targets already, which sits second only to Michael Thomas.

Promised touches in at least one area each week, owners can get ahead of the curve by stashing Kamara, if not outright starting him in good matchups, moving forward.

Geronimo Allison, WR, GB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With Randall Cobb watching from the sidelines, Geronimo Allison put on a show against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Allison didn't just rip off the 72-yard gain in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal.

Though that play is worth a look:

No, by the time the Green Bay Packers picked up the win, Allison led the team with six catches for 122 yards on eight targets. The target total is perhaps most important here because it shows owners the second-year player will be a big part of the offense moving forward, as only Jordy Nelson and Ty Montgomery had more targets.

Granted, Allison will see a reduced role once Cobb returns. But the veteran wideout missed three games a year ago and was a scratch Sunday despite practicing for most of the week.

Until Cobb does get back on the field, there isn't a reason to ignore surefire production via targets from Aaron Rodgers sitting on the wire.

Benjamin Watson, TE, BAL

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Benjamin Watson train doesn't seem like it wants to stop, folks.

Watson went ignored in Week 1 until the Baltimore Ravens coaches seemed to realize quarterback Joe Flacco might be suffering from the lingering effects of an offseason back injury. Or age. Either way, Watson earned eight targets, catching all of those for 91 yards and 9.1 points.

While the offense didn't pepper Watson with targets again in Week 3, he got them where it counts, catching all three for 12 yards and a score, good for 7.2 points.

This limited passing attack by Baltimore will vary Watson's target numbers by the week, but it is clear he will keep getting the work in the important parts of the field.

Given the dire state of the tight end position right now thanks to a rash of injuries, Watson is thriving at the right time.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.