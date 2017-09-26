Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

When considering someone on the fantasy football waiver wire, it's important to note how often that player is involved in the game.

For example, a pass-catcher who received only three targets the week before but scored two touchdowns probably isn't a good long-term bet, as that efficient production isn't sustainable. However, a player who has been seeing seven or eight targets over the last few weeks could be someone worth picking up.

Here's a look at some Week 4 waiver-wire suggestions with that advice in mind. All waiver-wire pickup suggestions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

The Houston Texans nearly pulled off an upset of the New England Patriots on Sunday, losing 36-33 after a last-minute touchdown catch from Pats wideout Brandin Cooks.

While Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's five-touchdown day was impressive, the most notable performance was from Texans rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who looked fantastic while leading his team to a great showing.

Watson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns (in addition to two interceptions), but he's proved that his ability to run in college is translating to the professional level. In his past two games, Watson has rushed for 108 yards and a score.

If he keeps up this pace, then he'll be considered one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the game by the end of the season.

Running Back: D'Onta Foreman (Houston Texans)

Although Lamar Miller is starting at running back for the Texans and handling most of the workload, rookie D'Onta Foreman has been seeing more of the field.

Foreman only carried the ball once in Week 1, but he's accrued an average of 11 touches in his last two games. He's only managed 65 rushing yards on 20 carries, but he showed his pass-catching prowess by hauling in two receptions for 65 yards against the Pats.

It will be interesting to see if Foreman stays involved in the passing game moving forward. If so, he's an interesting addition and could be a good fill-in for a running back on a bye week.

Wide Receiver: Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers)

Thankfully, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't suffer a serious injury after being bent back at the end of the first quarter on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

However, per David Newton of ESPN, it's unclear as to when he'll be back on the field.

If Benjamin is out for any period of time, Devin Funchess will be the team's No. 1 wideout. Funchess has seen 16 targets over his past two games, including 10 against the Saints.

He's not the type of player who will break out for a huge, game-breaking gain, but he's a possession receiver capable of moving the sticks 10-15 yards at a time.

Tight End: Evan Engram (New York Giants)

The Giants offense finally showed some signs of life on Sunday in a 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but the run game was still disappointing. Through three games, runners have averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

If the rushing attack continues to struggle, expect the passing game to be used more often going forward.

That means pass-catching tight end Evan Engram should stay heavily involved. Engram has seen 19 targets over the course of his first three games, catching 13 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Although he isn't known for his blocking prowess, Engram should see plenty of time on the field to help keep the chains moving.