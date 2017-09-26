Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the odd parts about fantasy football (aside from the fact we are rooting for teams that don't exist in real life) is that players acquired in drafts can sometimes find the waiver wire by the end of September. Meanwhile, other players no one even thought about drafting become key components very quickly.

This year, a player in the former category may be the New York Giants' Paul Perkins, who is on an offense that has struggled to get going early in the season.

Perkins is a talented second-year back who can turn it around, of course. However, other players such as the Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen and Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson—who went undrafted in many leagues—have been enjoying better seasons.

The season is a marathon not a sprint, though, so we'll see how it all shakes out.

Until then, here's a look at some Week 4 rankings and projections for each position. All projections are based off Yahoo fantasy football scoring for points-per-reception leagues.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 225 passing yards, 1 INT, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (29 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (24 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 20 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 200 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (20 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

10. Trevor Siemian (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might have a long season behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect him in the early portion of the 2017 campaign.

However, a home date with the Indianapolis Colts should not be much of a challenge. The Colts gave up 46 points in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Rams and had to hold on for dear life against the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a 31-28 win.

Indianapolis is a better defense with cornerback Vontae Davis back in the mix, but this isn't your older brother's team, which featured dangerous pass-rushers Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.

The Colts don't have a strong edge-rushing unit at the moment, so behind a raucous home crowd, Wilson could have a big game.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD (28 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 20 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

13. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards (19 points)

14. Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

16. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 60 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

17. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (15 points)

18. CJ Anderson (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

19. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

20. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

One of the more interesting matchups of the week will occur in New Jersey as the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a 44-7 victory over the previously undefeated Baltimore Ravens, will face the New York Jets, who crushed the Miami Dolphins by a 20-6 score on Sunday.

The Jaguars' running game has been revitalized behind the tough running of rookie Leonard Fournette, who is making a habit of taking a defender's best hits and rolling for a few extra yards anyway. For the season, he has 265 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

The Jets' run defense, which struggled through its first two games, slowed down Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who only had 16 yards on 11 carries. But the Jaguars defense is young and ferocious, and it may put the Jets offense on its heels.

That could turn this into a matchup where the Jags control the clock through the run and trust its defense to do the rest.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 10 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

5. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

8. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

11. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

13. DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

14. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Marqise Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

18. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards. 1 TD (18 points)

19. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. J.J. Nelson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

22. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

23. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 3 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

24. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

25. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

26. Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

27. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards (16 points)

28. Sammy Watkins (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

29. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

30. Brandon LaFell (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews is one of the most underrated skill-position players in the league. He showed why he can hang with any secondary in football on Sunday when he caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks and their tough, aggressive defense.

The sixth-year pro out of the University of Nevada enjoyed a breakout campaign last year when he caught 65 passes for 945 yards and a touchdown. This year, he's on pace to crack 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

The Houston Texans have a stout defense, but they aren't invincible in the secondary, as seen when New England Patriots wide receivers Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks each scored two touchdowns against them on Sunday. Matthews could be in line for another productive day.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

After an oddly slow start to the season in which he caught just four passes for nine yards in two games, Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham came alive against the Tennessee Titans when he hauled in seven receptions for 72 yards. The 30-year-old was featured often in this game, as he was targeted 11 times.

If the Seahawks' offensive line continues to struggle, then he may continue to be a featured part of the Seattle attack, as quarterback Russell Wilson is going to have to get rid of the ball quickly on short routes, some of which will be to the talented tight end.

The Colts don't pose a big threat on defense, however, so Graham could be in line for a big day.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 FG (50-plus), 2 FG (40-49) (18 points)

2. Cairo Santos (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (15 points)

3. Phil Dawson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (15 points)

4. Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (14 points)

5. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (13 points)

6. Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

7. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 3 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (13 points)

8. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (12 points)

9. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

10. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

Oakland Raiders rookie kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has made all 15 of his kicking attempts this year, whether it be a field goal or extra point. The lefty has a booming leg, as evidenced by the two 52-yarders he made at Tennessee in a Week 1 win.

The Raiders may not have a ton of scoring opportunities in Denver, but if they get in field-goal range, have faith that Tavecchio will knock his kicks through the uprights in the thin Colorado air.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at New York Jets): 3 INT, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (17 points)

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (13 points)

3. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts): 1 sack, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 INT, 3 sacks, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 INT, 2 sacks, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns): 2 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (8 points)

8. New York Giants (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

10. Atlanta Falcons (vs. Buffalo Bills): 1 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (7 points)

The clear best defense/special teams unit this week is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who sacked the quarterback 10 times in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and crushed the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 last Sunday.

It's difficult to envision the New York Jets wide receivers getting separation from stout cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, and the Jags' front seven is fierce, so the running game will likely stall too.

If Jets running back Leonard Fournette can grind out the clock, the Jets will have trouble scoring double digits.