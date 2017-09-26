Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections: Flex, PPR Stat Predictions for Top 100

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Many surprises occurred during Week 3 NFL action, including the Houston Texans dropping 33 points against the New England Patriots (they scored 20 in their first two games combined), the New York Jets nearly shutting out the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins dominating the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night.

The NFL might be a wide-open league this year, as no team seems invincible thus far.

Here's a look at some fantasy football rankings for Week 4. All projections are based off Yahoo scoring for points-per-reception leagues.

Top 20 Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 225 passing yards, 1 INT, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (29 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (24 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 20 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 200 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (20 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

10. Trevor Siemian (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

11. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 300 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

12. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 20 rushing yards (19 points)

13. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 250 passing yards, 2 TD (18 points)

14. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

15. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (16 points)

16. Eli Manning (New York Giants) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (16 points)

17. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (16 points)

18. Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (16 points)

19. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (16 points)

20. DeShone Kizer (Cleveland Browns) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 150 passing yards, 2 INT, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (15 points)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff proved Thursday night that he's an effective quarterback if he gets enough time in the pocket. He routinely made pinpoint downfield throws to wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods, and he also found running back Todd Gurley numerous times out of the backfield.

The Rams offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season, and the influence of rookie head coach Sean McVay is quite clear. He and his staff have infused an energy into the once-lifeless Rams offense, and now the team might be the best in the NFC West.

Top 25 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD (28 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 20 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

13. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards (19 points)

14. Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 70 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

16. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 60 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

17. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (15 points)

18. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

19. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

20. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

21. Duke Johnson (Cleveland Browns) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 20 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards (12 points)

22. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

23. Chris Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

24. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 50 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 30 receiving yards (10 points)

25. Mike Gillislee (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (10 points)

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen should be in every fantasy football league at this point. The rookie has looked fantastic in three games thus far. In particular, his ability to turn a dire situation into positive yardage is remarkable thanks to his quickness, shiftiness and agility.

He's rushed for 6.5 yards per carry, but he's also seen 25 targets in just three games. If the Bears have to play catch-up to stay close to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the high-powered Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, then Cohen could be very busy as Chicago tries to fight back a chunk of yardage at a time.

Top 40 Wide Receivers

1. Odell Beckham (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 10 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

5. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

8. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

11. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

12. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

13. DeSean Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

14. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Marqise Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

18. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) at Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards. 1 TD (18 points)

19. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. J.J. Nelson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

22. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

23. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 3 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

24. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

25. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

26. Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

27. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards (16 points)

28. Sammy Watkins (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

29. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

30. Brandon LaFell (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

31. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 8 receptions, 60 receiving yards (14 points)

32. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards (13 points)

33. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards (13 points)

34. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards (12 points)

35. Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards (12 points)

36. Paul Richardson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 4 receptions, 70 receiving yards (11 points)

37. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) at Arizona Cardinals: 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards (11 points)

38. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards (10 points)

39. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards (10 points)

40. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards (10 points)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a phenomenal game on Sunday. Although his team lost 23-17 to the Chicago Bears, Brown hauled in 10 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, which he caught a pass in the flat, juked his defender and dove for the goal line for the score.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a little off all game, as he threw a bit too high and long to his receivers at times. That didn't matter to Brown, however, as he made a few impressive grabs to keep his team in the contest.

Brown faces a tough challenge against the Baltimore Ravens, but he's as close to a matchup-proof player as there is in fantasy. The guess here is that he posts big numbers.

Top 15 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

11. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

12. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards (10 points)

13. Zach Miller (Chicago Bears) at Green Bay Packers: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (8 points)

14. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. New York Giants: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (8 points)

15. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards (7 points)

The most consistent performer at tight end this season has been the Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, who has seen no fewer than eight targets in each of his three games.

For the season, Ertz has hauled in 21 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He's on pace for well over 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards for the season.

Ertz is clearly quarterback Carson Wentz's favorite target in the early going and definitely the one he trusts the most right now.

A cross-country trip to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers will be a tough task, but Ertz has faced a few stout defenses this year and had no problems. Expect his hot streak to continue on Sunday.