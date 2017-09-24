Kirk Cousins, Redskins Embarrass Derek Carr, Raiders on Sunday Night Football

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins defense handed the Oakland Raiders their first loss of the season on Sunday Night Football.

The matchup was even more one-sided than the 27-10 final score indicated, as the Redskins nearly quadrupled Oakland's total yardage on the night. The Raiders had as many punts as first downs (seven) and ended 0-of-11 on third-down conversions.

Both teams moved to 2-1 on the season, which leaves only Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons undefeated through three weeks.

Bleacher Report summed up the day for the Redskins:

Cousins had no problem spreading the ball around to a variety of targets, as he threw touchdown passes to three different players:

He finished the game 25-of-30 for 365 yards and a 150.7 quarterback rating.

Chris Thompson made things easier on Cousins with 188 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 14 touches, doing most of his damage after the catch.

Washington's defense was perhaps even more impressive, totaling four sacks and forcing three turnovers on the night. Oakland entered the week with a league-leading 35.5 points per game and ranked fourth in total yards, but it only ended with 128 yards on offense Sunday, 33 of which came on the final drive.

JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic described Washington's effort on both sides of the ball:

The Raiders offense struggled from the outset. Carr threw an interception on his first pass and followed it up with a second pick in the second quarter:

He had just 32 passing yards in the first half as the Raiders went down 14-0, which was a major surprise from the Pro Bowler:

The Redskins' lead could have been even bigger at halftime after they totaled 223 yards from scrimmage compared to just 47 from the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Carr's struggles continued. He finished 19-of-31 with just 118 passing yards and a touchdown.

ESPN's Bomani Jones noted the likely disappointment from fans:

A few Washington miscues helped keep things close after a 21-0 start, including a missed field goal and a muffed punt in the third quarter. Oakland responded with its first touchdown of the game on a two-play, 18-yard drive.

A Samaje Perine fumble in the fourth quarter then gave the Raiders the ball at Washington's 12-yard line, although they only managed to come away with a field goal.

It wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit as Washington closed out a dominant victory over a quality opponent.

The Raiders head back on the road in Week 4 to take on the Denver Broncos, who lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 26-16. The Redskins are also taking on an AFC West opponent on the road next week, as they'll go up against the undefeated Chiefs.

Each game could end up being a litmus test for what to expect over the rest of the season.