Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

The NFL's Week 4 slate features a dynamite AFC West matchup that could turn out to be a shootout (Oakland at Denver) as well as an AFC North tilt that should feature tough defensive football if past games are any indication (Pittsburgh at Baltimore).

It should be a fun week of games. Here's a look at some fantasy football rankings, as well as a few waiver-wire suggestions.

All projections are based off Yahoo fantasy football full points-per-reception leagues. Furthermore, all waiver-wire pickup suggestions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 225 passing yards, 1 INT, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (29 points)

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (24 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 225 passing yards, 2 TD, 40 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 20 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 200 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD (20 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

10. Trevor Siemian (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 275 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Analysis

It seems like Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is on the verge of a massive fantasy day. He's a dual-threat quarterback who has a solid rapport with his entire team, as evidenced by the Titans' defense of him when Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman knocked Mariota down with a late hit out of bounds on Sunday.

Mariota posted an impressive stat line against a tough Seahawks defense, completing 20 of 32 passes for two touchdowns in addition to 27 rushing yards.

If the Titans offensive line can hold off the stout Houston Texans pass rush Sunday, then Mariota could be in line for a big day.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 100 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at New York Jets: 100 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 2 TD (28 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Dallas Cowboys: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (24 points)

5. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 80 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at New England Patriots: 30 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 80 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 70 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman

Running Back Analysis

Until further notice, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt should be No. 1 in every weekly fantasy football ranking, regardless of his or any other star's matchup. Hunt has gained 246, 109 and 183 yards in his first three games, in addition to six touchdowns.

That pace is unsustainable over the course of a 16-game season (at that rate, he'd score over 30 touchdowns and gain over 3,000 yards from scrimmage), but Hunt is a fantastic running back who might be the best player in football right now.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Tennessee Titans: 10 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Buffalo Bills: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Cleveland Browns: 9 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (27 points)

5. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 9 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

8. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess

Wide Receiver Analysis

The New York Giants offense finally showed some signs of life (through the air, at least) in a 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, led by two touchdowns from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who missed two preseason games and the first regular-season game with a sprained ankle, showed no signs of that old injury when he made two acrobatic catches in the end zone.

He's a tough cover for anyone in the league, and against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just allowed 173 yards and two touchdowns to Minnesota Vikings star wideout Stefon Diggs, OBJ could post a big stat line.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (21 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (20 points)

4. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Coby Fleener (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: New York Giants tight end Evan Engram

Tight End Analysis

The Carolina Panthers defense, which allowed just six points in their first two games, gave up 33 to the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday.

Granted, one game doesn't symbolize the whole season, and the Panthers defense is still a good unit, but it's hard envisioning the defense correcting its problems in just one week with quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots waiting for them in Gillette Stadium.

A new offensive hero not named Brady seems to pop up every week, and this time, the guess is that will be tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 FG (50-plus), 2 FG (40-49) (18 points)

2. Cairo Santos (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Washington Redskins: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (15 points)

3. Phil Dawson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (15 points)

4. Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins) vs. New Orleans Saints (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (14 points)

5. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. Chicago Bears: 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (13 points)

6. Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) vs. Oakland Raiders: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

7. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Baltimore Ravens: 3 FG (40-49), 1 PAT (13 points)

8. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Carolina Panthers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (12 points)

9. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Miami Dolphins (in London): 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

10. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson

Kicker Analysis

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will probably both have trouble finding the end zone often in what looks to be a tough defensive game on Sunday. That being said, both team's kickers may find themselves busy, and perhaps from long range.

No one in the world is better at kicking a football through the uprights than the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker. A few long-range field goals on Sunday are not out of the question.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (at New York Jets): 3 INT, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (17 points)

2. Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (13 points)

3. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts): 1 sack, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 INT, 3 sacks, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions): 2 INT, 2 sacks, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns): 2 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (8 points)

8. New York Giants (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

10. Atlanta Falcons (vs. Buffalo Bills): 1 INT, 1 sack, 7-13 PA (7 points)

Waiver-Wire Suggestion: Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense/Special Teams Analysis

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's stat line against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday was as follows: eight completions (out of 18 attempts), 28 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jags sacked the Houston Texans 10 times just two weeks prior. The defense is legitimate, even though a subpar performance in a 37-16 loss to Tennessee is sandwiched between those games.

The New York Jets have shown a few signs of life on offense in their last two contests, scoring 20 points in each game, but the Jags' defense is young, fast and ferocious and should have little difficulty with Gang Green.