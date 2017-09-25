NFL Week 4 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

One of the more exciting days of NFL action occurred on Sunday as numerous games went down to the wire. The Week 4 slate also looks exciting on paper, with numerous potential playoff contenders facing off.

Here's a look at each game as well as some odds and early predictions. All odds are via OddsShark.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Thursday, September 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Packers -7, 45.5 O/U

The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, but a trip to Lambeau Field to face quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is never an easy task.

Chicago might keep it relatively close thanks to talented running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in addition to a tough defense, but Rodgers should keep the Bears at bay.

Pick: Green Bay 23, Chicago 10

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (in London)

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -2.5, 50 O/U

It's not a good sign that the Miami Dolphins went into MetLife Stadium and lost by two touchdowns to the lowly New York Jets, but every team has a bad game once in a while.

The Fins have a talented skill-position core on offense, led by running back Jay Ajayi and wideouts DeVante Parker and Jarvis Landry. Look for them to have big games in the highest-scoring contest of the week.

Pick: Miami 30, New Orleans 27

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -8.5, 47.5 O/U

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton does not look 100 percent right now. It's clear that he's ailing as he tries to make downfield throws to his receivers.

What's just as concerning is that the Carolina defense laid an egg at home to quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a 33-17 loss. A date with the New England Patriots, who have averaged 33 points per game thus far, is not exactly a get-right game.

Pick: New England 27, Carolina 13

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -8, O/U Unavailable

The unstoppable force (Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott) will meet the unmovable object (Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald). The winner of this battle will likely decide the game.

In the end, give the edge to Elliott and the Cowboys line behind the power of their raucous home crowd. However, don't sleep on the Rams moving forward, who might be the best team in the NFC West.

Pick: Dallas 24, Los Angeles Rams 17

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Not Available

The spread for this game is unavailable as we don't know whether Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will be able to suit up for this game.

If he doesn't, Vikings backup signal-caller Case Keenum should be ready. He developed a great rapport with wideout Stefon Diggs, who might be considered one of the best pass-catchers in football by the time this season is complete.

Both defenses are stout, however, so expect a low-scoring game. Diggs will make a few clutch catches to give Minnesota the edge.

Pick: Minnesota 13, Detroit 10

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -1, 44 O/U

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is about to make a big leap. He's a multi-talented signal-caller capable of throwing darts downfield or running for first downs.

He'll have a tough challenge against the Houston Texans defense, led by edge-rushers Jadevon Clowney and J.J. Watt, but the Titans offensive line should keep them at bay long enough for Mariota to find open receivers.

Pick: Tennessee 28, Houston 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -4, 39.5 O/U

Can the real Jacksonville Jaguars team please stand up? They've won games by 29-7 and 44-7 scores and lost to the Tennessee Titans 37-16.

The guess here is that the Jags are closer to the team that put up two elite defensive performances. Against the New York Jets, look for Jacksonville to shut down the Gang Green attack.

Pick: Jacksonville 27, New York Jets 6

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3.5, 40 O/U

The Cincinnati Bengals offense looked good in a 27-24 overtime loss, and wide receiver A.J. Green got back on track with a 10-catch day.

Simply put, the Browns have no one who can stop Green, and if they sell out to stop the pass, then the three-headed running attack of Joe Mixon, Gio Bernard and Jeremy Hill should do work.

Pick: Cincinnati 24, Cleveland 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -2.5, 45 O/U

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens always play tough, physical defensive battles. They should also come out angry after each team lost tough Week 3 contests.

Expect a battle of field goals, with Pittsburgh coming out on top thanks to a few clutch catches from wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is a matchup problem for any NFL team.

Pick: Pittsburgh 13, Baltimore 12

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -8.5, 49 O/U

The Atlanta Falcons played with fire in their close Week 1 and 3 wins over the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions respectively, but a matchup with the Buffalo Bills probably won't be as close.

Ultimately, this is a mismatch on the indoor turf. The Falcons are a fast team built for the outdoors; the Bills are not. Buffalo will be on its heels all game as Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan leads his team to a win.

Pick: Atlanta 27, Buffalo 13

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Buccaneers -4.5, O/U Unavailable

The New York Giants can't lose their first four, can they? Despite the offensive struggles this season, the Giants have too much talent on the defensive side of the ball to slide to a 4-12 or 5-11 campaign.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins should slow down Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans a little bit. On the Bucs' side, it'll be a more difficult endeavor to keep Giants' No. 1 wideout Odell Beckham Jr. under wraps. That will be the difference in a close Giants win.

Pick: New York Giants 20, Tampa Bay 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Eagles -1, 46.5 O/U

This could be the game of the week, as both teams have played a couple games each that have gone down to the wire.

A cross-country trip is always a difficult endeavor for any team, but the Philadelphia Eagles look like the real deal, albeit with some pass-defense troubles.

Led by quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles will beat the Los Angeles Chargers on another late field goal from rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

Pick: Philadelphia 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cardinals -6.5, O/U Unavailable

Every week there is a blowout that doesn't make much sense. The Washington Redskins just blew out the Oakland Raiders in a game in which the Silver and Black were favored, for example.

The guess here is that the Cardinals vs. 49ers matchup will be that game. Both teams have struggled to start the season, and the Cards lost star running back David Johnson to injury.

But the Cardinals defense is stout, led by cornerback Patrick Peterson, and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald should eventually get going. Arizona will fire on all cylinders in a big win.

Pick: Arizona 30, San Francisco 10

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Broncos -1.5, O/U Unavailable

The Oakland Raiders laid an egg on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Redskins. They're obviously a much better team than what they showed, but they still need to shore up a lot of issues, especially on defense.

A date at Denver should also pose a stiff challenge, though. Denver will bounce back from their own road loss against Buffalo and take one against its division rival.

Pick: Denver 30, Oakland 20

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -12.5, 41.5 O/U

The Seattle Seahawks offense finally showed signs of life against the Tennessee Titans, but the defense had an uncharacteristically poor game in a 33-27 loss.

At home in front of the loudest home crowd in the NFL, the Seahawks, who went 8-1 in CenturyLink Field last year, should take care of the Colts.

Pick: Seattle 24, Indianapolis 7

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Monday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -7, O/U Unavailable

Your NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year after three weeks is Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, and that isn't up for debate.

Hunt has gained 583 yards from scrimmage in addition to six touchdowns while leading the team to a 3-0 record. At home under the Arrowhead Stadium lights, he'll keep the Chiefs' winning streak alive.

Pick: Kansas City 27, Washington 17