WWE No Mercy 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and the Biggest Stars of the Night

Credit: WWE.com

Commentator Michael Cole started the No Mercy pay-per-view by saying the atmosphere had a WrestleMania feel to it. He was right; every title was up for contention, and there were two matches—Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar—that could easily headline WrestleMania.

Instead, though, here we are—over six months from the biggest show—and WWE is giving us two marquee matches. Hopefully, the company has a followup act that's equally compelling.

Did No Mercy deliver on the epic feel it promised? Here are the biggest stars of the night.