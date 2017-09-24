WWE No Mercy 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and the Biggest Stars of the Night

WWE No Mercy 2017 Results: Brock Lesnar and the Biggest Stars of the NightSeptember 24, 2017
Commentator Michael Cole started the No Mercy pay-per-view by saying the atmosphere had a WrestleMania feel to it. He was right; every title was up for contention, and there were two matches—Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar—that could easily headline WrestleMania.
Instead, though, here we are—over six months from the biggest show—and WWE is giving us two marquee matches. Hopefully, the company has a followup act that's equally compelling.
Did No Mercy deliver on the epic feel it promised? Here are the biggest stars of the night.
Jason Jordan
Jason Jordan continues to impress with his in-ring work. Over the past several weeks, he's hung tough with both Roman Reigns and John Cena.
On Sunday night, he put on a technically impressive, varied match. He showed off some impressive strength, deadlifting Miz from a lying position at several points in the bout.
He almost ruined it, however, with a cringeworthy promo after the match. He was smiling, out of character and completely out of breath. He stumbled over his words.
Jordan has the in-ring ability, but maybe WWE general manager Kurt Angle can be his mouthpiece going forward.
Those mic skills are a glaring deficiency in Jordan's game.
Finn Balor
Finn Balor had a good match Sunday night. He showed a level of intensity that's usually missing whenever he wears the leather jacket instead of his demon makeup.
His kayfabe rib injury seemed to focus him. Because he was so attentive to selling it, his entire moveset looked a little less smooth and a little more realistic. He should try to wrestle like that more often, "injury" or not, because much more compelling.
It's just unfortunate that his hero narrative—of overcoming odds and fighting back from injury—has to come at the expense of Bray Wyatt, who continues to lose every major feud he's placed in.
It's a credit to The Eater of Worlds that he still draws a crowd response despite it all.
Cesaro
Once again, Cesaro, Sheamus, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins delivered a barnburner of a match.
Great tag moves and great chemistry. The false finishes were a little unrealistic (that kickout on the top rope powerbomb combo should have never happened), but overall this was another fantastic match.
Special recognition, however, has to go to Cesaro, who lost two front teeth in the early going of the match.
After getting treatment from the ringside doctor, he kept right on fighting without losing a single step. That's a lot of heart and adrenaline. And people have the nerve to call this stuff fake?
Nia Jax
Nia Jax is the powerhouse of the division, and she turns in dominant performance after dominant performance.
Sunday night was no different: She threw the other women around like rag dolls and took punishment as well as she gave it—the four-woman powerbomb to the outside of the ring was something special.
Jax always loses because she makes a mistake; on Sunday night, it was the spear in the corner. Alexa Bliss dove out of the way, and Jax took herself out of the match by crashing into the ring post.
At some point soon, Jax needs to clinch the women's title. For her to keep losing like this, due to random flukes and hard luck, cannot continue.
Roman Reigns
This should have been a highlight of Roman Reigns' career. It's a clean, high-profile win against John Cena, which is about as rare as it gets.
And Cena usually does a great job of putting his opponent over. His performance at last year's SummerSlam against AJ Styles was a perfect example.
But something was off Sunday night. Cena was smiling and winking at the camera, and he was completely out of character. He seemed to be dragging his feet on every move. He was either overselling Reigns' moves or not selling them at all. He seemed mentally checked out, as though his mind was somewhere else.
Reigns did what he always does, which is put on a solid, if unmemorable match. But if the goal was to get him over with fans, then Cena did him no favors, despite how he spun it on Raw Talk.
If Cena takes an extended break, hopefully he'll be a bit rejuvenated when he returns.
Neville
It mustn't be fun being Neville right now. Imagine being one of the best high flyers on the roster—the rightful King of the Cruiserweights—and being booked to lose to Enzo Amore, one of the worst workers on the roster.
It was hard enough for the cruiserweights to gain respect as it was. This won't help matters.
Neville did well Sunday night, putting on a typically vicious performance, but he should have taken the win too. It isn't worth burying the division for a one-off joke.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar looked like the more complete, comprehensive fighter Sunday night.
He may be a part-time wrestler, but ever since his match against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, Lesnar has been more engaged than he's been since 2010.
He did his best on Sunday to make Braun Strowman look strong (check out the height he got on that chokeslam), and he slowly wore down The Monster Among Men to take the win.
Strowman, meanwhile, got exposed for his limitations. He either needs a No Holds Barred match or a smaller opponent to do the types of high impact spots that make him compelling.
He looked a bit unwieldy Sunday, trying to wrestle a normal, non-gimmick match against a guy who's larger than normal.
Strowman is still a future champion in the making, but he could use some more time in the lab to learn some more moves and become more diverse.