DeAndre Liggins Reportedly Traded to Hawks from Clippers; Will Be Waived

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers cleared $1.67 million in a trade exemption by dealing DeAndre Liggins to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Wojnarowski, the Hawks plan to waive Liggins, who has a non-guaranteed contract.

The 29-year-old spent most of 2016-17 with the Cleveland Cavaliers before ending the season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 2.4 points in 61 games with Cleveland, shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range before being waived in April. He tallied eight points and seven rebounds in his only appearance for Dallas.

This led to a bizarre offseason where he bounced around the league, getting traded to the Houston Rockets before being sent to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul trade. His time with the Hawks will now be brief as well with the team placing him on waivers.

Liggins spent two years without appearing in an NBA game and has never played more than a season with a single team. When he has gotten a chance, however, he has proved to be a quality defender who can knock down an open three-pointer.

"He's an NBA player. There's no question about that," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after seeing him compete in one game, per Earl K. Sneed of the team's official site. "He's an NBA defender. He plays with force, he plays with attitude."

He will hope to find a new squad and a rotational role before the start of next season.