Chelsea Gray Drills Game-Winner as Sparks Beat Lynx in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Nneka Ogwumike won the Los Angeles Sparks a WNBA title last year when she hit a game-winner in the final seconds of Game 5 of the 2016 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.

One year later, Chelsea Gray recreated Ogwumike's heroics with a go-ahead bucket with two seconds remaining in Game 1 of the 2017 WNBA Finals to give the Sparks an 85-84 win.

The WNBA shared a replay of the shot on Twitter:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner tweeted about the finish:

Gray had the hot hand all game, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds and six assists.

The Sparks needed every bit of that from Gray, as Candace Parker struggled to find consistency. Last year's Finals MVP was 5-of-14 from the field for 15 points.

Los Angeles' inability to slow down 2017 MVP Sylvia Fowles may be more concerning for the Sparks over the remainder of the series. Fowles had a double-double (22 points, 13 rebounds), while Maya Moore tied Gray's game-high 27 points.

Although the Lynx lost last year's Finals after dropping Game 1, they won a title in 2015 after going down a game to the Indiana Fever. Losing home-court advantage isn't a crippling blow as Minnesota looks for its fourth championship in seven years.