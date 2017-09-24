    Tour Championship 2017: Xander Schauffele Wins, Justin Thomas Clinches FedEx Cup

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts as he wins during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Xander Schauffele won the 2017 Tour Championship. But for the first time since 2009, a victory in the season's final tournament did not result in a FedEx Cup triumph.

    Instead, Justin Thomas finished out his sterling 2017 campaign by taking home the FedEx Cup after earning a second-place finish in the Tour Championship. Thomas (-11) was one stroke behind Schauffele (-12), a 23-year-old playing his first full year on the PGA Tour.

    Schauffele finished in third place in the FedEx Cup after entering the event 26th. Jordan Spieth, who entered leading the FedEx Cup standings, dropped to second after tying for seventh at seven-under overall.

             

