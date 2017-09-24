NASCAR at New Hampshire 2017 Results: Kyle Busch Wins, Advances to 2nd Round

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Kyle Busch is moving on to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Busch drove the No. 18 car to a dominant win Sunday, leading 187 of 300 laps to take the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson finished in second place, while Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Truex won the first stage of the race and was leading on the final lap of the second before spinning to avoid a crash. He sustained damage, and Busch was able to sneak through to win the second stage.