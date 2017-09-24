FedEx Cup Winner 2017: Justin Thomas' Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Justin Thomas capped off a sensational golf season by winning the FedEx Cup with a memorable performance in the Tour Championship Sunday in Atlanta.

Thomas rallied with birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to win the FedEx Cup. He barely missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole, and that allowed Xander Schauffele to take the Tour Championship with a birdie on the final hole.

Schauffele's winning birdie putt was just a short three-footer, but it barely caught the edge of the cup and circled before dropping to the bottom. Schauffele wiped his brow with relief because that stroke could have cost him the victory, but the result left him with a huge smile.

"I was so nervous on that putt, and I thought I missed it," Schauffele said on the NBC broadcast. "I was embarrassed about that putt."

If Thomas had been able to come through with the win in the Tour Championship, it would have been his sixth title of the year. However, there's little doubt he was the dominant player on the PGA Tour.

He came into the final event of the FedEx Cup playoff in second place behind Jordan Spieth. While Spieth shot a three-under 67 in the final round of the Tour Championship, he missed a few makeable putts that would have allowed him to make a better run at the FedEx Cup title.

Spieth was happy with the way he played during the Tour Championship, but he told NBC's Steve Sands his putter let him down.

"I feel like I had my worst putting week of the year," Spieth said. "But overall it was a very good year and I'm happy with the way I played."

Schauffele was ranked 26th of the 30 players who had earned their way into the Tour Championship. The victory allowed him to climb to third, behind Thomas and Spieth.

Thomas earned $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup, and another $945,000 for coming in second in the Tour Championship.

"What an unbelievable honor this is," Thomas said on the NBC broadcast. "To realize you can play so well for a whole year is so gratifying.

"This year was about a lot of hard work. My short game really helped me, and I'm glad I put in the work."

Schauffele earned $1.58 million for his victory in Atlanta, and his third-place finish in the FedEx Cup earned him an additional $2 million.

Spieth earned $3 million for coming in second in the FedEx Cup, and his tie for seventh in the Tour Championship earned an additional $297,500.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 in the FedEx Cup earnings, as well as a link to the final standings:

1. Justin Thomas, $10 million

2. Jordan Spieth, $3 million

3. Xander Schauffele, $2 million

4. Dustin Johnson, $1.5 million

5. Jon Rahm, $1 million

6. Marc Leishman, $800,000

7. Rickie Fowler, $700,000

8. Hideki Matsuyama, $600,000

9. Justin Rose, $550,000

10. Brooks Koepka, $500,000

