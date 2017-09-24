Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Jarius Wright's Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The top receivers for the Minnesota Vikings showed they can have big games regardless of who is under center.

Stefon Diggs was one of the top performers in the league in Week 3 with 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. Adam Thielen added five catches for 98 yards, while Jarius Wright had nine yards and a touchdown.

Diggs' 59-yard touchdown was one of the highlights of a huge day:

This was all with Case Keenum making his second straight start at quarterback in place of the injured Sam Bradford.

While the offense is certainly better with Bradford at the helm, the recent win showed the unit can move the football even without him. This is a significant development because it means Diggs and Thielen should be fantasy starters virtually every week.

The duo is coming off a disappointing Week 2, where they combined for just seven catches for 71 yards in a 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering they came through with 16 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, it wouldn't be a major leap to put the entire blame on the quarterback switch.

A cautious fantasy football owner would have been justified keeping them out of their lineup until Bradford returned to full strength.

However, Sunday's performance showed Diggs and Thielen can win matchups and make big plays against anyone. Although Wright can't be trusted to produce consistent numbers week to week, the other two receivers in this lineup can.

The Detroit Lions and an inconsistent pass defense loom in Week 4, and fantasy owners should feel confident using either Diggs or Thielen in all types of leagues.