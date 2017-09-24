Lions Lose to Falcons After Golden Tate Touchdown Is Reversed

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate thought he scored a go-ahead touchdown in the closing seconds of Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.

Replays apparently showed otherwise.

Detroit trailed Atlanta 30-26 with 12 seconds remaining when quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Tate for what was originally ruled a touchdown.

After a review of the play, however, Tate was ruled down short of the goal line. Since the Lions had no timeouts remaining, the referees ruled a 10-second runoff that ended the game and ensured victory for the Falcons.

Fans of the Tennessee Titans may have nightmares of Super Bowl XXXIV upon seeing Tate's non-score.

