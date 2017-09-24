    Lions Lose to Falcons After Golden Tate Touchdown Is Reversed

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate thought he scored a go-ahead touchdown in the closing seconds of Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. 

    Replays apparently showed otherwise. 

    Detroit trailed Atlanta 30-26 with 12 seconds remaining when quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Tate for what was originally ruled a touchdown. 

    After a review of the play, however, Tate was ruled down short of the goal line. Since the Lions had no timeouts remaining, the referees ruled a 10-second runoff that ended the game and ensured victory for the Falcons. 

    Fans of the Tennessee Titans may have nightmares of Super Bowl XXXIV upon seeing Tate's non-score. 

    [Twitter]

