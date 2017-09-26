Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea will travel to Spain for their second match of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, as they face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Los Rojiblancos drew with AS Roma on the opening matchday, while Chelsea grabbed an easy win against FK Qarabag. The two sides are favoured to advance from Group C.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Team News

Chelsea rested Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard for the weekend win over Stoke City, and both are likely to start on Wednesday. Danny Drinkwater missed out on the contest with an injury.

Atletico could not afford to rotate heavily against Sevilla―Los Rojiblancos won 2-0―but Filipe Luis was fully fit to start and lasted the 90 minutes.

Preview

Both Chelsea and Atletico have recovered from sloppy starts to the 2017-18 campaign, with the Spanish side recording a draw against Girona in their first La Liga outing and the Blues losing to Burnley in the Premier League.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Since then, Chelsea have won all of their matches apart from a draw against Arsenal. Atletico have won their last three against some serious competition―Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Malaga all came into the season with European aspirations.

Despite the good form of both clubs and their solid relationship in the past, much of the attention could focus on the recent controversy involving Diego Costa.

As shared by sportscaster Bolarinwa Olajide, the visiting fans have been warned already:

Costa hasn't played a second of football for the Blues this season, and on Thursday, the club confirmed a deal had been struck with Los Rojiblancos for a transfer. Both teams are likely to play down the move and whatever bad blood there may be, and instead focus on the task at hand.

On the pitch, both teams try to find success from a solid organisation, and Atletico's counter-attacking style could pose problems for a Chelsea side that likes to send its wing-backs high up the pitch.

The battle out wide should be key―the likes of Yannick Carrasco and the in-form Koke bring tons of athleticism to the table and can't be given any space to exploit.

Alvaro Morata has enjoyed a fine start to life in England, but he's yet to face a defence like Atletico's. Between Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic, Los Rojiblancos have the quality and depth to neutralise just about any attack.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Chelsea