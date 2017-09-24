La Liga Table 2017 Week 6: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Valencia maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta that moves Marcelino's men into fourth place in the Liga table.

Both teams ended the game with 10 men after Igor Zubeldia and Geoffrey Kondogbia saw red, but a late winner from Simone Zaza handed the visitors all three points.

Elsewhere, Leganes moved into sixth after a 2-0 win over Las Palmas. Celta Vigo beat Eibar, while there were big wins for both Espanyol and Getafe.

Results

Espanyol 4-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Getafe 4-0 Villarreal

Eibar 0-4 Celta Vigo

Las Palmas 0-2 Leganes

Real Sociedad 2–3 Valencia

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 18 (+18)

2. Atletico Madrid 14 (+8)

3. Sevilla 13 (+4)

4. Valencia 12 (+7)

5. Real Madrid 11 (+5)

6. Leganes 10 (+2)

6. Valencia 9 (+6)

7. Levante 9 (+4)

8. Real Sociedad 9 (0)

9. Real Betis 9 (-1)

10. Getafe 8 (+3)

11. Athletic Bilbao 8 (+1)

12. Espanyol 8 (-2)

13. Celta Vigo 7 (2)

14. Villarreal 7 (-3)

15. Las Palmas 6 (-5)

16. Eibar 6 (-11)

17. Girona 5 (-5)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 4 (-8)

19. Malaga 1 (-10)

20. Alaves 0 (-9)

Recap

Valencia got off to a good start against Sociedad, going ahead through Rodrigo, although the hosts quickly hit back thanks to a header from Aritz Elustondo.

Back came Valencia, who restored their lead in the second half with Nacho Vidal coolly slotting home. Sociedad responded well, with Mikel Oyarzabal equalising within four minutes.

There was more misery to follow for the hosts, however, as Igor Zubeldia picked up a second yellow card on 68 minutes to leave his team with 10 men, a harsh decision according to football writer Simon Harrison:

There was still more drama to come, Kondogbia also sent off for a second yellow card after catching Adnan Januzaj late.

Despite the dismissal, Valencia were not be denied and won it late, after another quick break. Goncalo Guedes racing through on goal before squaring it to Zaza to smash the ball home.

It was a great finish by the former West Ham striker, who now has five for the season, but credit must also go to Guedes, according to FourFourTwo's David Cartlidge:

The celebrations almost proved too much for Marcelino, who was left in some pain after Zaza’s goal, per Harrison:

Espanyol kicked off Sunday's Liga action with a 4-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna for just their second league win of the season.

Leo Baptistao got the hosts off to a flying start with a goal after just five minutes before an Alejandro Arribas own goal doubled Espanyol's lead.

Two goals from Gerard Moreno sealed the win despite a consolation from Celso Borges, and Opta highlighted just how important the striker is to Espanyol:

Getafe also hit four on Sunday as they picked up their first home of the season at the expense of Villarreal.

Two goals from Angel Rodriguez and further strikes from Jorge Molina and Markel Bergara sealed the win and put an end to a run of four straight wins for the visitors.

Celta Vigo also tasted victory with a 4-0 win at Eibar with Pione Sisto as the star of the show, setting up three of the four goals.

It was certainly a memorable performance by the winger, as noted by Squawka:

Finally, Leganes saw off Las Palmas 2-0 at Estadio Gran Canaria thanks to goals from Claudio Beauvue and Javier Eraso.

Las Palmas have now lost four of their opening six La Liga games and head to leaders Barcelona, who are yet to even drop a point, next Sunday.