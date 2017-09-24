    Donald Trump: Kneeling for Anthem Is Unacceptable, Standing in Solidarity 'Good'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Sen. Luther Strange, in Huntsville, Ala. Asia is getting used to living with Trump’s broadsides, though it can’t shrug them off completely. Many people were unnerved, but not panicked, by his latest exchange of threats with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the U.S. president said at the United Nations that his country would have “to totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    President Donald Trump once again used Twitter as his platform to comment on national anthem protests Sunday, criticizing players who took a knee before the 1 p.m. ET games stateside and the matchup in London.

    "Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country," Trump tweeted. "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!"

    The president has spent most of the weekend prodding athletes with threatening conjecture regarding national anthem protests. At a campaign rally in Alabama, Trump called on NFL owners to "fire" players who sat during the anthem, a stance he's doubled down on Saturday and Sunday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

