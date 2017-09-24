Donald Trump: Kneeling for Anthem Is Unacceptable, Standing in Solidarity 'Good'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

President Donald Trump once again used Twitter as his platform to comment on national anthem protests Sunday, criticizing players who took a knee before the 1 p.m. ET games stateside and the matchup in London.

"Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country," Trump tweeted. "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!"

The president has spent most of the weekend prodding athletes with threatening conjecture regarding national anthem protests. At a campaign rally in Alabama, Trump called on NFL owners to "fire" players who sat during the anthem, a stance he's doubled down on Saturday and Sunday.