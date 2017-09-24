Donald Trump: Kneeling for Anthem Is Unacceptable, Standing in Solidarity 'Good'September 24, 2017
President Donald Trump once again used Twitter as his platform to comment on national anthem protests Sunday, criticizing players who took a knee before the 1 p.m. ET games stateside and the matchup in London.
"Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country," Trump tweeted. "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!"
The president has spent most of the weekend prodding athletes with threatening conjecture regarding national anthem protests. At a campaign rally in Alabama, Trump called on NFL owners to "fire" players who sat during the anthem, a stance he's doubled down on Saturday and Sunday.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect....2017-9-23 18:11:10
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!2017-9-23 18:18:19
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!2017-9-24 10:44:52
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.