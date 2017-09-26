Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Tuesday Group Games

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2017-18 UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday with the second round of group fixtures and some more eagerly anticipated games to look forward to.

Holders Real Madrid face a tricky trip to Germany to take on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, while Manchester City welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are away at Apoel Nicosia, Liverpool head to Spartak Moscow and Monaco take on FC Porto.

Completing the evening's action are Besiktas, who face RB Leipzig, Napoli, who host Feyenoord, and Sevilla, who take on Maribor at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Viewers in the UK can watch all of the group matches across BT Sport and can live-stream on the BT Sport App. Audiences in the U.S. can watch on Fox Sports 1 and 2 as well as stream on Fox Soccer 2Go.

Read on for a full list of Tuesday's matches, complete with predictions and a preview of some of the top games.

Apoel Nicosia vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 0-2

Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig, 1-1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, 2-1

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3-1

Monaco vs. FC Porto, 1-0

Napoli vs. Feyenoord, 2-0

Sevilla vs. Maribor, 2-0

Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool, 1-1

All games kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET.

Madrid facing Dortmund danger

Tuesday's top tie looks to be at the Westfalenstadion, where Real Madrid face a Borussia Dortmund side in need of points after defeat at Tottenham in their opening game.

Peter Bosz's side warmed up for Tuesday's game in some style, thrashing Borussia Monchengladbach 6-1, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick.

The striker has now scored seven goals in the early Bundesliga season to top the goalscoring charts with Robert Lewandowski, as noted by Squawka:

Dortmund's domestic form has been almost flawless, with five wins and a draw and just one goal conceded leaving them two points clear at the top of the table after six games played.

However, Dortmund tasted defeat in Europe, losing 3-1 to Spurs in a clever performance by Mauricio Pochettino's men—although the London side needed a dose of good fortune, according to ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick:

Meanwhile, Madrid kicked off the defence of their Champions League title with a 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, although they may prefer to be away from home on Tuesday.

In La Liga, Zinedine Zidane's side are yet to win at home this season, and their stuttering form of just three wins from their opening six games means they are already seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

A 2-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday will have restored some confidence, but Zidane has said his team are not at their best currently, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Madrid tend to reserve their best form for Europe, but Dortmund are a strong team in need of a result to get their Champions League campaign firing, and they will be dangerous opponents on Tuesday.

Prolific City welcome Shakhtar

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Manchester City face Shakhtar Donetsk, with both teams having already picked up wins in their opening games.

City won 4-0 at Feyenoord, while Shakhtar beat Napoli 2-1 an impressive victory over one of Europe's most exciting attacking teams, as highlighted by the official Twitter account of the Champions League:

However, Pep Guardiola's side are also in fine goalscoring form, as noted by Squawka:

The City boss is well aware of the quality of Tuesday night's opponents, as shown by the club's official Twitter account:

Being at home, the onus will be on City to go for the win, which would set them up nicely ahead of the double-header against Napoli up next.