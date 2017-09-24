AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There were a few nail biters and some tense moments, but the top of the Associated Press college football poll is unchanged.

Alabama remains atop the poll for the fifth straight week after a convincing 59-0 win over Vanderbilt. Clemson is still at No. 2 after an easy win over Boston College, while Oklahoma, Penn State and USC round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Washington

7. Georgia

8. Michigan

9. TCU

10. Wisconsin

11. Ohio State

12. Virginia Tech

13. Auburn

14. Miami

15. Oklahoma State

16. Washington State

17. Louisville

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. Utah

21. Florida

22. Notre Dame

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State

25. LSU

Oklahoma, Penn State and USC all had issues getting past unranked opponents. The Sooners narrowly escaped with a 49-41 victory over a winless Baylor team, with their defense allowing 523 total yards. Baylor recovered an onside kick that would have given it a chance to tie the game, but an Ogbonnia Okoronkwo strip sack of Bears quarterback Zach Smith sealed the deal for Oklahoma.

"You've got to have perseverance. You cannot expect that every one will be a blowout," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley told reporters. "You've got to hang in there and keep swinging. Our guys do that."

Penn State's 21-19 win over Iowa was even more stress-inducing. The Nittany Lions trailed 19-15 with 1:42 remaining before marching 65 yards for a game-winning touchdown drive. Trace McSorley connected with Juwan Johnson on a seven-yard pass as time expired to move the Lions to 4-0.

Penn State outgained Iowa 579-273, thanks in large part to a spectacular effort from Saquon Barkley. The Heisman candidate rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown while adding 94 yards on 12 receptions as part of a nationally televised star-making performance.

"I cannot imagine there is a better player in all of college football. The guy is special," Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters after the game.

USC was once again a part of a close call in its 30-20 win over Cal. The Trojans scored 17 of their 30 points in the fourth quarter and were tied with the Golden Bears going into the final 15 minutes.

The biggest mover among Top 25 teams this week is TCU, which scored a huge 44-31 win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs moved up seven spots to No. 9. Oklahoma State dropped nine spots itself down to No. 15.

The biggest loser of the week was Florida State, which fell out of the rankings entirely after a 27-21 loss to N.C. State. The Seminoles had not played since their season-opening loss to Alabama, which saw them lose quarterback Deondre Francois for the season. Eleven penalties, a lost fumble and some inconsistent offensive play helped force Florida State out of the rankings for the first time since 2011.

"Lots of good, but plenty of bad," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. "Now, we have to just line up and play. No panic, but urgency. It's one day, one week and one game at a time from here on out."

Oregon also fell out of the Top 25 after dropping a 37-35 road tilt with Arizona State.

No. 22 Notre Dame and No. 23 West Virginia entered the poll as replacements for Oregon and FSU.