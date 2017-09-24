Steelers Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem After Donald Trump Remarks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers elected to stay in their locker room as a team during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported the news, calling the decision "a sign of solidarity."

According to Fowler, some of the coaches—including head coach Mike Tomlin—were on the sideline, but the players didn't come out until after the anthem ended.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.