    Steelers Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem After Donald Trump Remarks

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle up during warm-ups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers elected to stay in their locker room as a team during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported the news, calling the decision "a sign of solidarity."

    According to Fowler, some of the coaches—including head coach Mike Tomlin—were on the sideline, but the players didn't come out until after the anthem ended.

                   

