Fantasy Hockey 2017: NHL Player Rankings, Draft Strategy, Sleepers You Must Add

The start of the NHL regular season is on the horizon, as the marathon 82-game season will begin Oct. 4 with four games.

With not long to go before the games start to go into the record books, it's a perfect time for your fantasy draft or pool selections.

Here's our look at the top 15 players to select at each position.

Centers

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

3. Tyler Seguin, Dallas

4. Auston Matthews, Toronto

5. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

6. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

7. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington

8. Jack Eichel, Buffalo

9. Patrice Bergeron, Boston

10. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

11. John Tavares, New York Islanders

12. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

13. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim

14. Sean Monahan, Calgary

15. Jonathan Toews, Chicago

Right Wings

1. Patrick Kane, Chicago

2. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis

3. Patrik Laine Winnipeg

4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

5. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg

6. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

7. William Nylander, Toronto

8. Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia

9. David Pastrnak, Boston

10. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh

11. Joe Pavelski, San Jose

12. Cam Atkinson, Columbus

13. Mitchell Marner, Toronto

14. Brandon Saad, Chicago

15. Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles

Left Wings

1. Brad Marchand, Boston

2. Jamie Benn, Dallas

3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington

4. Mike Hoffman, Ottawa

5. Max Pacioretty, Montreal

6. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

7. Taylor Hall, New Jersey

8. Jeff Skinner, Carolina

9. Filip Forsberg, Nashville

10. Artemi Panarin, Columbus

11. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

12. Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville

13. Brandon Saad, Chicago

14. Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis

15. Milan Lucic, Edmonton

Defensemen

1. Brent Burns, San Jose

2. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

4. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh

5. Roman Josi, Nashville

6. P.K. Subban, Nashville

7. Shea Weber, Montreal

8. Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg

9. Zach Werenski, Columbus

10. Torey Krug, Boston

11. Duncan Keith, Chicago

12. Dougie Hamilton, Calgary

13. Kevin Shattenkirk, New York Rangers

14. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

15. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

Goaltenders

1. Carey Price, Montreal

2. Braden Holtby, Washington

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

4. Cam Talbot, Edmonton

5. Tuukka Rask, Boston

6. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh

7. Pekka Rinne, Nashville

8. Jake Allen, St. Louis

9. Corey Crawford, Chicago

10. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles

11. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

12. Martin Jones, San Jose

13. Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota

14. Craig Anderson, Ottawa

15. John Gibson, Anaheim

Draft Strategy

There are a number of strategies fantasy hockey players can use in their draft.

One of the ways to go is to corner the market at a specific position. For example, a player who can get three or four of the top defensemen will have an abundance of riches.

That will put the sharp general manager who has the foresight to do this in a position of strength. If he has Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, other general managers are going to make offers of high-powered wingers and centers.

Wise fantasy general managers know to look at players who get off a high number of shots. This is indicative of puck possession and a strong work ethic. Players are not going to be high-volume shooters unless they are working hard to get the puck.

While this is not a 100 percent certainty because there are some players like San Jose Sharks veteran Joe Thornton who don't shoot the puck often who still manage to score a high number of assists, it's a good rule to follow.

Sleepers

It's not always about the established stars. Winning general managers can look at players and make successful projections. Here's a look at six sleepers who have a chance to be impact players in 2017-18.

C Kyle Turris, Ottawa: Clutch player who wants the puck when the game is on the line. Kyle Turris proved he can make the play or set up his teammates. He had 27 goals and 55 points last year.

RW Connor Brown, Toronto: In addition to scoring 20 goals and 16 assists in his rookie season, Connor Brown had four game-winning goals. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock knows this, and Brown will have the puck on his stick when the game is on the line.

LW Conor Sheary, Pittsburgh: Conor Sheary is a slippery and elusive player who has a big shot and knows how to get into the goal-scoring areas.

D Colin Miller, Vegas: Talent is not plentiful in the desert, but Colin Miller has a huge shot and should be a staple on the Vegas Golden Knights power play. If the Knights are smart, they will feed Miller and let him bomb away.

D Charlie McAvoy, Boston: A smart, instinctive player who has an excellent chance of winning the Calder Trophy, Charlie McAvoy will not be a sleeper after about one month of action. Jump on him quickly.

G Scott Darling, Carolina: The Carolina Hurricanes are convinced they have a consistent winner in ex-Chicago Blackhawk Scott Darling. He has the size, instincts and talent to become a top goalie.