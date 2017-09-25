    Fantasy Hockey 2017: NHL Player Rankings, Draft Strategy, Sleepers You Must Add

    Steve SilvermanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    Connor McDavid is likely to have another huge season.
    The start of the NHL regular season is on the horizon, as the marathon 82-game season will begin Oct. 4 with four games.

    With not long to go before the games start to go into the record books, it's a perfect time for your fantasy draft or pool selections.

    Here's our look at the top 15 players to select at each position.

                   

    Centers

    1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton
    2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
    3. Tyler Seguin, Dallas
    4. Auston Matthews, Toronto
    5. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh
    6. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg
    7. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington
    8. Jack Eichel, Buffalo
    9. Patrice Bergeron, Boston
    10. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
    11. John Tavares, New York Islanders
    12. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
    13. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim
    14. Sean Monahan, Calgary
    15. Jonathan Toews, Chicago

                     

    Right Wings

    Patrick Kane should score at least 40 goals this season.
    1. Patrick Kane, Chicago
    2. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis
    3. Patrik Laine Winnipeg
    4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
    5. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg
    6. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
    7. William Nylander, Toronto
    8. Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia
    9. David Pastrnak, Boston
    10. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh
    11. Joe Pavelski, San Jose
    12. Cam Atkinson, Columbus
    13. Mitchell Marner, Toronto
    14. Brandon Saad, Chicago
    15. Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles

                    

    Left Wings

    Brad Marchand continues to improve every season.
    1. Brad Marchand, Boston
    2. Jamie Benn, Dallas
    3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington
    4. Mike Hoffman, Ottawa
    5. Max Pacioretty, Montreal
    6. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
    7. Taylor Hall, New Jersey
    8. Jeff Skinner, Carolina
    9. Filip Forsberg, Nashville
    10. Artemi Panarin, Columbus
    11. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida
    12. Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville
    13. Brandon Saad, Chicago
    14. Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis
    15. Milan Lucic, Edmonton

                     

    Defensemen

    Brent Burns should be good for at least 30 goals this season.
    1. Brent Burns, San Jose
    2. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa
    3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
    4. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh
    5. Roman Josi, Nashville
    6. P.K. Subban, Nashville
    7. Shea Weber, Montreal
    8. Dustin Byfuglien, Winnipeg
    9. Zach Werenski, Columbus
    10. Torey Krug, Boston
    11. Duncan Keith, Chicago
    12. Dougie Hamilton, Calgary
    13. Kevin Shattenkirk, New York Rangers
    14. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis
    15. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

                   

    Goaltenders

    Carey Price remains the top goaltender in the NHL.
    1. Carey Price, Montreal
    2. Braden Holtby, Washington
    3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus
    4. Cam Talbot, Edmonton
    5. Tuukka Rask, Boston
    6. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh
    7. Pekka Rinne, Nashville
    8. Jake Allen, St. Louis
    9. Corey Crawford, Chicago
    10. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles
    11. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
    12. Martin Jones, San Jose
    13. Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota
    14. Craig Anderson, Ottawa
    15. John Gibson, Anaheim

               

    Draft Strategy

    There are a number of strategies fantasy hockey players can use in their draft.

    One of the ways to go is to corner the market at a specific position. For example, a player who can get three or four of the top defensemen will have an abundance of riches.

    That will put the sharp general manager who has the foresight to do this in a position of strength. If he has Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang, other general managers are going to make offers of high-powered wingers and centers.

    Wise fantasy general managers know to look at players who get off a high number of shots. This is indicative of puck possession and a strong work ethic. Players are not going to be high-volume shooters unless they are working hard to get the puck.

    While this is not a 100 percent certainty because there are some players like San Jose Sharks veteran Joe Thornton who don't shoot the puck often who still manage to score a high number of assists, it's a good rule to follow.

                 

    Sleepers

    Kyle Turris can make the big play in clutch situations.
    Kyle Turris can make the big play in clutch situations.Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    It's not always about the established stars. Winning general managers can look at players and make successful projections. Here's a look at six sleepers who have a chance to be impact players in 2017-18.

    C Kyle Turris, Ottawa: Clutch player who wants the puck when the game is on the line. Kyle Turris proved he can make the play or set up his teammates. He had 27 goals and 55 points last year.

    RW Connor Brown, Toronto: In addition to scoring 20 goals and 16 assists in his rookie season, Connor Brown had four game-winning goals. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock knows this, and Brown will have the puck on his stick when the game is on the line.

    LW Conor Sheary, Pittsburgh: Conor Sheary is a slippery and elusive player who has a big shot and knows how to get into the goal-scoring areas.

    D Colin Miller, Vegas: Talent is not plentiful in the desert, but Colin Miller has a huge shot and should be a staple on the Vegas Golden Knights power play. If the Knights are smart, they will feed Miller and let him bomb away.

    D Charlie McAvoy, Boston: A smart, instinctive player who has an excellent chance of winning the Calder Trophy, Charlie McAvoy will not be a sleeper after about one month of action. Jump on him quickly.

    G Scott Darling, Carolina: The Carolina Hurricanes are convinced they have a consistent winner in ex-Chicago Blackhawk Scott Darling. He has the size, instincts and talent to become a top goalie.

