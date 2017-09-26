Picking Manchester Utd's Quickest and Strongest XI According to FIFA 18 Ratings

Associated Press

The launch of a new FIFA game always has fans experimenting with the options it provides them to take charge of their club, and we thought we would have a bit of fun with the new Manchester United player ratings.

Rather than picking the best XI possible, we have created two teams, both playing an old-fashioned 4-4-2, one made up of the strongest players in each position and one made up of the fastest.

To find the data, we headed over to futhead.com and drilled down into the sprint speed and strength sub-ratings for United's squad. Then we assembled them into the following teams. Let's start with the speedsters, then move on to the hulks.

Which of these teams do you think would win if they faced off? Our money would be on the pace-merchants, who could exploit the stronger players on the counter-attack.

Quickest XI

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

"Speed" is a main heading rather than a sub-rating within pace for 'keepers and at 57, United's first-choice stopper comfortably makes it into net here, ahead of Sergio Romero at 47. Good news for the quick lads: They've got the best possible protection behind them.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

An easy win here. Shaw's 84 is the best on offer. Incidentally, a slowest XI would feature Daley Blind at left-back. His 58 for speed will be a real impediment for FIFA players looking to use the Dutchman in their teams this year.

Right-back: Antonio Valencia

The fastest player in this fast back four, according to EA Sports at least, is Valencia. United's on-pitch captain for most of this season has been given 87 for speed, making him an easy pick for the role. Matteo Darmian is no Blind, with a respectable 77, but Valencia is the hare in this field.

Centre-backs: Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling

Bailly's sprint speed sits at 80, with Smalling's at 75, making them the quickest possible pairing among United's gold-badged players. The harshest treatment here has probably gone to Bailly's real-life first-choice centre-back partner, Phil Jones, whose sprint speed of 64 seems unfairly low. Jones is getting back to something like his best, and that will hopefully be reflected in his card next season.

For now, though, Smalling and Bailly it is.

Left midfield: Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is badged as a left-midfielder by this season's FIFA, and he is an easy and obvious pick for the role. In real life, he competes with Marcus Rashford for the wide-left berth in United's attack, but Rashford will be deployed as part of the front two here, leaving Martial with a free run at this spot. And what a run it will be, given his sprint speed of 90.

Right midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Juan Mata is, of course, not a candidate for a place in United's quickest team, meaning Mkhitaryan was competing with Jesse Lingard for this place in the side. He got there by one single point, with a speed of 84 to Lingard's 83. It would be interesting to see the two of them in a footrace, as that sounds like it might be a bit harsh on the Englishman.When judged on overall ability, there is probably not much of a debate to be had, but it is slightly surprising to discover the Armenian wins on pure speed, too.

Central midfield: Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Fortunately for anyone controlling this team, Pogba does indeed make the cut, coming in as United's fastest central midfielder, with a sprint speed of 76. Herrera's 70 means this pair are not exactly lightning, but they have more than enough of a turn of pace to keep out Nemanja Matic on 66 and Fellaini at a tortoise-like 50.

Centre-forwards: Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford

It would be exciting to see a front-two of Rashford and Romelu Lukaku in real life, but while Jose Mourinho remains devoted to playing one up front, we will have to make do with the virtual version. With Lukaku at 89 speed and Rashford at 92, those digital centre-backs will have to be on their toes.

Strongest XI

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

We are bending the rules here. De Gea does not have a strength rating as mentioned earlier, but if he did, we rather suspect Sergio Romero might just have the edge on him. But since FIFA have not ruled on this matter, we'll stick with Dave in goal, given he might just be the best in the world.



Left-back: Luke Shaw

At 79 strength, Shaw is the incumbent in this side, too, comfortably outmuscling the alternatives.

Right-back: Antonio Valencia

Valencia is the comfortable first-choice for both of these sides. His 85 strength is a little less than his 87 sprint speed, but with Darmian down at 65 and Young at 57, it is more than enough to get him into the side. And rightfully so—when thinking about strong United players, the Ecuadorian is one of the first names that springs to mind.

Centre-backs: Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling

Four out of the back four here turn out to be the same as the speedsters, since Bailly (85) and Smalling (87) lead the way for strength ahead of Jones (80) and Victor Lindelof (79).

They are a decent pairing in real life, although Bailly has looked at his best alongside Jones or Rojo rather than Smalling.

Left midfield: Anthony Martial

The only out-and-out left-midfielder in United's FIFA squad, Martial's strength is a decent 76, meaning he will be able to hold off plenty of full-backs. Blind could perhaps be played out of position as a backup, with his 74 strength close to Martial's, but in the end, the Frenchman is on double duty as both quickest and strongest option.

Right midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Not exactly a strength-fest on the opposite flank, as Mkhitaryan's 63 is enough to get him into the side ahead of Lingard's 61.

Central midfield: Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba

The lack of strength on the right flank is more than made up for in the middle. Indeed, United's third-choice option here would be Nemanja Matic, unlucky to miss out with 89 strength. Pogba has him pipped with 91, and Fellaini rules the roost with an impressive 92.

In reality, of course, Matic is ahead of the pecking order to operate alongside Pogba, with Matic having made an excellent addition to the real United. But for out-and-out FIFA strength rating, it is the big Belgian who holds down the position.

Centre-forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-signed for United during the summer transfer window, meaning he and Lukaku could form an incredibly powerful partnership up front. In spite of the Swede's reputation as a bruiser, though, it is Lukaku who claims bragging rights as the United player with the highest strength rating overall, with 93. Ibrahimovic is rated a more-than-decent 88, making him a strong second of the strikers.

It would be fascinating to see this pairing in real-life, too, just as it would the Rashford and Lukaku pairing thrown up by the fastest XI. Defenders will have to be prepared for a physical battle if they come up against these two heavyweights.

What do you make of these teams? Would either of them have a shot at making up United's real starting XI? Let us know what you think in the comments.