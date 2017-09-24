    Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars Rout Ravens 44-7; Players Unite During Anthem in London

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    Sep 24, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) spikes the ball after scoring on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, winning 44-7 behind Marcedes Lewis' three touchdown receptions.  

    Blake Bortles was superb for the Jaguars, finishing 20-of-31 with 244 yards passing and four touchdowns, while Jacksonville's defense forced three turnovers.

    Much of the conversation surrounding the game will involve the national anthem played before the contest, however, when members of both teams locked arms on their respective sidelines and some players knelt.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the playing of the national anthem against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

    Jaguars owner Shad Khan joined the players on the sideline and locked arms with them, a day after President Donald Trump said any NFL players protesting during the playing of the anthem should be kicked off the field or fired.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

