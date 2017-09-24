Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars Rout Ravens 44-7; Players Unite During Anthem in London

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, winning 44-7 behind Marcedes Lewis' three touchdown receptions.

Blake Bortles was superb for the Jaguars, finishing 20-of-31 with 244 yards passing and four touchdowns, while Jacksonville's defense forced three turnovers.

Much of the conversation surrounding the game will involve the national anthem played before the contest, however, when members of both teams locked arms on their respective sidelines and some players knelt.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan joined the players on the sideline and locked arms with them, a day after President Donald Trump said any NFL players protesting during the playing of the anthem should be kicked off the field or fired.

