Paul George: Thunder Feel 'Like a Championship Team' After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Paul George said his Oklahoma City Thunder feel "like a championship team" after they agreed to acquired Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks.

"This feels like a championship team," George told Sam Amick of USA Today. "I'm in a good place. I know Russ [Westbrook] is in a good place. Melo is motivated more than ever. ... You put us three together, who all have something to prove still, [and] we're going to be a special team. We have a young group, a lot of talent here, an unbelievable coach [in Billy Donovan], [and] as you see, a front office that's willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team. It just has all the makeups to be a great organization and a chance to put championships together."

The Thunder agreed to send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to the Knicks for Anthony on Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

