    Paul George: Thunder Feel 'Like a Championship Team' After Carmelo Anthony Trade

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George answers a question at his first news conference since Oklahoma City's blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers, in Oklahoma City. George travels back to Indiana on Dec. 13, 2017, for the first time since the Pacers surprisingly dealt him to Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Paul George said his Oklahoma City Thunder feel "like a championship team" after they agreed to acquired Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks.

    "This feels like a championship team," George told Sam Amick of USA Today. "I'm in a good place. I know Russ [Westbrook] is in a good place. Melo is motivated more than ever. ... You put us three together, who all have something to prove still, [and] we're going to be a special team. We have a young group, a lot of talent here, an unbelievable coach [in Billy Donovan], [and] as you see, a front office that's willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team. It just has all the makeups to be a great organization and a chance to put championships together."

    The Thunder agreed to send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to the Knicks for Anthony on Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      OKC Turned Loss of KD into Melo and PG13 👀

      Jon Hamm
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron James Wants To See More Unity

      Uninterrupted
      via Uninterrupted
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Charles Barkley Says WH Controversy Sets Bad Precedent

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Trey Burke Changes Mind, Will Remain a FA

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report