MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 1 Week Left

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

As the final week of the MLB regular season gets set to begin, seven of the 10 postseason tickets have been punched.

The second wild-card spot in both leagues and the NL Central title are still up in the air, and the second NL wild-card berth, in particular, is one that could come down to the wire.

That will lead us into another thrilling month of playoff baseball, starting with the AL Wild Card Game on Oct. 3 and the NL Wild Card Game on Oct. 4.

As the Oakland Athletics proved last week, there's still time for teams below the playoff line to climb significantly in these rankings. Teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners also proved the opposite, falling hard.

Just remember these rankings are fluid and teams rise and fall based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it keeps climbing—it's as simple as that.

Here's a look at where all 30 teams stand:

Updated Rankings 1 Indians (98-58) 2 Astros (95-60) 2 3 Nationals (94-61) 2 4 Red Sox (91-64) 2 5 Dodgers (99-57) 2 6 D-backs (90-66) 2 7 Cubs (87-68) 8 Yankees (86-69) 9 Twins (82-74) 2 10 Brewers (82-74) 1 11 Rockies (84-72) 1 12 Cardinals (81-74) 13 Athletics (72-83) 7 14 Rays (76-80) 4

15 Royals (76-79) 2 16 Angels (77-78) 3 17 Blue Jays (73-83) 2 18 Rangers (76-79) 2 19 Mariners (75-81) 5 20 Orioles (75-82) 5 21 Braves (70-84) 22 Padres (70-86) 23 White Sox (63-92) 1 24 Marlins (73-82) 4 25 Pirates (71-85) 1 26 Phillies (62-94) 1 27 Reds (66-90) 4 28 Mets (66-89) 3 29 Giants (61-95) 1 30 Tigers (62-94) 1 American League Playoff Picture

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As we enter the final week of the regular season, much of the drama has disappeared from what was a season-long battle for the second American League wild-card spot.

The New York Yankees became the fourth AL team to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday, and with a 4.5-game lead in the wild-card standings, they look like a safe bet to be hosting the Wild Card Game.

"It's great, but it's just the beginning for this team," rookie slugger Aaron Judge told reporters. "We've just got to keep working. We're not done yet. This is just the beginning. We've got a lot of goals for this team, a lot of stuff that we want to do. This is just the beginning, getting a chance to be in the postseason. Now we've got to keep it rolling and finish out strong."

After a brutal month of August, Judge has returned with a vengeance in September, posting a 1.267 OPS with 11 home runs and 23 RBI in 94 plate appearances.

Technically, the AL East title is still up for grabs. However, the Yankees are five games behind the rival Boston Red Sox with seven games to play, so avoiding the winner-take-all game looks like a long shot at best.

As for the second wild-card spot, the Minnesota Twins enter the week with a 4.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels.

It's been a rough month for a number of teams who were clinging to wild-card hopes at the start of September.

Los Angeles (8-13, -11 run differential)

Kansas City (11-12, -16 run differential)

Texas (10-12, -21 run differential)

Tampa Bay (9-12, -16 run differential)

Seattle (9-13, +2 run differential)

Baltimore (7-16, -53 run differential)

As a result, the biggest question on the AL side now appears to be: Can the Cleveland Indians (98-58) hold off the Houston Astros (95-60) for the best record and home-field advantage?

They're not playoff-bound, but a tip of the cap to the Oakland Athletics.

After sweeping the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers last week, they're now 14-8 with a plus-28 run differential in the month of September.

It won't be enough to salvage a winning record, but it's a positive jumping-off point for a rebuilding club.

National League Playoff Picture

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While the AL side of the playoff bracket is essentially decided, there's still plenty left to play for in the National League.

First off, what we do know.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (99-57) and Washington Nationals (94-61) have both repeated as division winners and will be hosting games in the NLDS.

With a win on Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks also clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2011. They hold a six-game lead in the wild-card standings, so it's a safe bet that Chase Field will be playing host to the Wild Card Game.

That leaves a pair of three-team battles for the NL Central title and No. 2 NL wild-card spot.

Let's start in the NL Central.

The Chicago Cubs have a 5.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers after taking three of four over the weekend at Miller Park.

That puts the Cubs' magic number at two, and with a 10-2 record in their last 12 games, they look poised to claim the division title once again.

The more compelling race is for that final wild-card slot.

The Colorado Rockies are clinging to a two-game lead over the Brewers, while the St. Louis Cardinals are still alive as well at 2.5 games back.

Here's how those three teams will finish out the season:

Colorado: 3 vs. MIA, 3 vs. LAD

Milwaukee: 3 vs. CIN, 3 at STL

St. Louis: 4 vs. CHC, 3 vs. MIL

The Rockies have gone 4-7 in their last 11 games, so that gap could close quickly if they continue to struggle.

There's still potential for a three-way fight heading into the final day of the regular season Sunday, and that's exactly what was envisioned when the second wild card was added in 2012.

MVPs of the Week

AL MVP: SP Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Stats: W, 8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K

The AL Cy Young race isn't over quite yet.

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber is still the clear front-runner as he leads the AL in ERA (2.27) and WHIP (0.86) while going 10-1 with a 1.39 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and a 101-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his last 11 starts.

After a dominant start against the Baltimore Orioles last week, Chris Sale is the only other qualified AL pitcher with an ERA under 3.00 (2.75) and a WHIP under 1.00 (0.95).

His advantage comes in the strikeout department, as his 13th and final punchout on Wednesday gave him an even 300 for the season—the first time since Pedro Martinez in 1999 that an AL pitcher reached that mark.

"That's special. We all know that's about as good a company as you can get," Sale told reporters. "Just appreciative of it. It's fun. Being here and having that name thrown around is special to me; I don't take it lightly. He's one of the best to ever step on that mound. To be in the same sentence as him is pretty crazy to me."

Both pitchers will likely make one final regular-season start this coming week to put the finishing touches on their case.

NL MVP: LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Stats: 10-for-20, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R

Giancarlo Stanton casts a pretty massive shadow, so it's not surprising to see Marcell Ozuna flying under the radar in a breakout offensive season.

The 26-year-old ranks among the NL leaders in batting average (.308, ninth), OPS (.921, 13th), hits (181, fifth), home runs (36, third), RBI (118, fourth) and WAR (5.5, ninth).

"Giancarlo's had a terrific second half and really taken off," manager Don Mattingly told reporters in August. "But if you look at the whole season, Marcell's probably been the most consistent."

A career-best 9.6 percent walk rate has allowed him to become a complete hitter, and under team control through the 2019 season, he's arguably a more valuable commodity than Stanton and his bloated contract.

Will the Marlins consider flipping Ozuna this winter in a fairly weak market for impact bats? We shall see.

Stats of the Week

Let's dive into some of the better nuggets from around the league.

We'll start with Clayton Kershaw, who made some history with his 200th strikeout of the season.

That's decent company.

Then we have Jose Abreu joining some exclusive company of his own.

And we'll throw in Khris Davis for good measure.

With an 11-4 win on Saturday, the Cleveland Indians became the first team in more than 100 years to go 28-2 over a span of 30 games.

They join the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, 1884 Providence Grays, 1887 St. Louis Browns, 1891/92 Boston Braves, 1897 Boston Braves, 1880 Chicago Cubs, 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1916 New York Giants, according to Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN).

And we'll end with Aaron Judge, who is now one home run shy of the single-season rookie record.

He has seven games left to break the record, all of which will be played at Yankee Stadium. Judge has hit 29 of his 48 home runs at home.

He's also hit nine against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team the Yankees will host to close out the regular season. That's the second-most against any team this season, trailing only the Orioles (11).

Methinks Big Mac might be in trouble.

Must-See Upcoming Matchup

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Friday-Sunday)

Who would have guessed this would be the must-watch series on the final weekend of the regular season?

These two teams will both be scoreboard-watching at Miller Park to see how the Rockies' series with the Dodgers is going, as Colorado still controls its fate with a two-game lead over the Brewers and a 2.5-game lead over the Cardinals in the wild-card standings.

However, that's a paper-thin margin of error and it won't take much for this final series to mean everything.

The Brewers hold a 9-7 advantage thus far in the season series, despite a minus-10 run differential, while the Cardinals are 3-2 since the All-Star break.

With a day off Monday ahead of a three-game series with the last-place Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers will have a chance to realign the starting rotation for that final series.

Ideally, they'd be able to lineup some combination of Chase Anderson (24 GS, 11-4, 2.81 ERA), Zach Davies (32 GS, 17-9, 3.84 ERA) and either Brent Suter (13 GS, 3-2, 3.29 ERA) or Brandon Woodruff (7 GS, 2-2, 3.76 ERA).

The loss of Jimmy Nelson to a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this month remains a major blow.

As for the Cardinals, they don't have the luxury of a day off as they host the rival Cubs for a four-game series.

John Gant started on Sunday in place of fellow rookie Jack Flaherty and went three innings. One of those two would be in line to take the ball on Friday, followed by Luke Weaver and Carlos Martinez.

Expect both pitching situations to be fluid with the season hanging in the balance.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted and accurate through Sunday.

Looking for someone to yell at about where your favorite team was slotted in the latest rankings? I'll meet you in the comments section.