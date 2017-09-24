WWE No Mercy 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE No Mercy is one of the company's less exciting shows because there is no theme or special stipulation, but management has made sure we know this event has two "WrestleMania-caliber main events" multiple times.

Let's take a look at everything we know about Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

No Mercy Card

Thanks to a recent addition, No Mercy has eight matches scheduled to take place. Here is a rundown of the entire card, according to WWE.com:

Elias vs. Apollo Crews

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Tag Team Championships)

The Miz vs. Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (Women's Championship)

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Neville vs. Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

PPV Live Stream

A few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, everyone will be watching No Mercy on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Sony Internet TV

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices

Windows 10 devices

Kickoff Live Stream

No Mercy will feature a standard one-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Here is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than the WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Other No Mercy Thoughts

No Mercy has never been one of WWE's standout PPVs, but this event has been given a boost by two high-profile matches.

Cena and Reigns have been building their feud by mixing real life into their promos. Some might think they crossed the line a few times, but there's no denying how well it worked to get people talking.

As for Lesnar vs. Strowman, there is little doubt these two behemoths will leave No Mercy without giving each other a few cuts and bruises.

Lesnar has held the universal title since defeating Goldberg at Fastlane, and many are tired of him coming and going with Raw's top title as he chooses.

Putting the belt on The Monster Among Men is the best way to get it back into regular rotation. The Beast is at a point in his career where he doesn't need a belt to be a big deal, but plenty of young Superstars could use the push that goes along with being champion.

No Mercy has the potential to be a great show with the card WWE has put together. It just needs to make sure it books the right outcomes to each contest to ensure the WWE Universe leaves looking forward to Raw on Monday.