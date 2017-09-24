    Darrelle Revis Rumors: Chargers Among Teams Interested in Free-Agent DB

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. A judge on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from a fight last month in Pittsburgh. Revis had been charged with aggravated assault and other counts from a fight Feb. 12 in which two men were punched and knocked out. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly among a "handful" of teams who have contacted free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.     

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Revis is "expected" to play at some point in 2017. The seven-time Pro Bowler remains a free agent after being released by the New York Jets during the offseason.

           

