Darrelle Revis Rumors: Chargers Among Teams Interested in Free-Agent DB

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly among a "handful" of teams who have contacted free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Revis is "expected" to play at some point in 2017. The seven-time Pro Bowler remains a free agent after being released by the New York Jets during the offseason.

