    Report: Andrew Luck Targeting Return from Shoulder Injury for Week 6 vs. Titans

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is reportedly targeting a Week 6 return from offseason shoulder surgery.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Luck's status Sunday, saying to "keep an eye" on Indy's Week 6 matchup at the Tennessee Titans:

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

