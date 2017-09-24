Report: Andrew Luck Targeting Return from Shoulder Injury for Week 6 vs. Titans

Report: Andrew Luck Targeting Return from Shoulder Injury for Week 6 vs. TitansSeptember 24, 2017
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is reportedly targeting a Week 6 return from offseason shoulder surgery.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Luck's status Sunday, saying to "keep an eye" on Indy's Week 6 matchup at the Tennessee Titans:
