Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Sunday Results and Latest Group Standings

The post-season schedule for the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League got underway on Sunday as four teams continued their quests to claim the five-a-side title in Bangalore.

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs clashed when Bengaluru Royals met Mumbai Warriors in the early kick-off, and it was the former who took the bragging rights with a narrow 3-2 victory.

Scholes was on the scoresheet as his Royals rode past the Warriors with a slim win to get their post-season schedule off to a triumphant start.

In the second fixture, former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Argentina star Hernan Crespo scored twice as the Chennai Singhams collected their second win of the season and beat Kerala Cobras 3-2.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's Premier Futsal League results and a recap of the day's highlights.

Sunday's Results

Bengaluru Royals 3-2 Mumbai Warriors

Chennai Singhams 3-2 Kerala Cobras

For the full standings and the schedule, visit the Premier Futsal League's official website.

Recap

After losing to Telugu Tigers in their Saturday outing, Bengaluru got back on the winning trail by beating the Warriors 3-2 a day later, when a late strike from Renzo Grasso sealed three points for the Royals.

Bengaluru's result wasn't always assured, but Red Devils legend Scholes took control of the fixture himself and seized the opportunity to put the Royals ahead with only two minutes on the clock:

Lucas Francini and Carlos Gonzalves then turned the scoreline around with goals 18 minutes apart, but Raducio King and Renzo responded with two goals in the space of four minutes to seal the comeback victory.

Mumbai had the greater share of shots on goal, according to the official Premier Futsal League website, although they hit the target with only 11 per cent of their shots, compared to Bengaluru's far superior 25 per cent.

Crespo took the bull by the horns when he led Chennai to a 5-4 win over Kerala on Saturday, and he repeated the feat on Sunday by netting a match-winning brace in their repeat meeting against the Cobras.

The South American scored either side of Ansh Gupta equaliser, and Angel Claudino's third for the Singhams proved decisive despite ex-Real Madrid icon Michel Salgado pulling one back late for Kerala:

Having failed to clinch a single point in the regular season, it looks as though the post-season won't bear much fruit for the Cobras, either, as Salgado struggles to whip his outfit into shape.

Monday will be a rest day for the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League, but the action picks back up on Tuesday, when Mumbai Warriors will face Chennai Singhams, and Bengaluru Royals will take on Kerala Cobras.