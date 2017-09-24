Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 6 Matches

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion moved three points clear of the Premier League drop zone after they glanced a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Israel international Tomer Hemed scored the only goal of the game as Brighton collected their second top-flight win, while a third loss of the campaign saw Newcastle drop to ninth.

Earlier in Week 6, Manchester City and Manchester United notched wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively, to maintain their spots as joint Premier League leaders.

Arsenal will conclude Week 6 on Monday, when they'll play host to West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the hopes of returning to winning ways following last Sunday's 0-0 stalemate at Chelsea.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's sole Premier League fixture and a look at the latest top-flight standings.

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 16 (+19)

2. Manchester United: 16 (+15)

3. Chelsea: 13 (+7)

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 11 (+5)

5. Liverpool: 11 (+1)

6. Watford: 11 (-1)

7. Huddersfield Town: 9 (+2)

8. Burnley: 9 (+1)

9. Newcastle United: 9 (+1)

10. West Bromwich Albion: 8 (0)

11. Southampton: 8 (-1)

12. Arsenal: 7 (-1)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7 (-2)

14. Everton: 7 (-7)

15. Swansea City: 5 (-4)

16. Stoke City: 5 (-5)

17 Leicester City: 4 (-3)

18. West Ham United: 4 (-7)

19. Bournemouth: 3 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-13)

Seagulls Sink Magpies in Redemption Battle

Brighton had revenge on the brain coming into Sunday's Premier League clash against Newcastle, who beat the Seagulls twice last season and just nipped in front of them to win the Championship crown by a single point.

After a goalless first half, Hemed showed smart reactions to swipe home Dale Stephens' header back across goal from a free-kick in the 51st minute. Squawka outlined his preference for scoring at the Amex:

The Seagulls were under the cosh for a lot of the second half and found chances through the likes of Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez and Joselu, but manager Rafa Benitez never saw the end product come together.

Match of the Day illustrated just how dominant the Magpies were in their attempts to find a late leveller, albeit futile in the end:

If this was a match for either one of these promoted parties to prove they belonged in the Premier League, many might agree neither outfit really stood out as much more deserving than the other.

Nevertheless, Brighton managed to do what they were unable to in this fixture last season and held onto their 1-0 lead until the final whistle, having leaked late goals to Mohamed Diame and Perez in February.

A valuable win it was for manager Chris Hughton, too, as Brighton move above the likes of Everton and Leicester City and up four places to 13th, level on points with Arsenal at least until they host West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Amex Stadium unsurprisingly erupted at full time as Brighton sealed their second win and a second clean sheet of the Premier League campaign, although a trip to Arsenal next Sunday will test their will once again.