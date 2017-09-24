Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 6 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, bringing to an end their run of three Premier League wins.

The result sees Rafael Benitez's men end the weekend down in ninth place in the table while Brighton move into 13th with seven points from their opening six games.

The game was the only Premier League match on Sunday, with Arsenal's clash against West Bromwich Albion on Monday night completing this round of fixtures.

Sunday's Premier League Result

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 16 (+19)

2. Manchester United: 16 (+15)

3. Chelsea: 13 (+7)

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 11 (+5)

5. Liverpool: 11 (+1)

6. Watford: 11 (-1)

7. Huddersfield Town: 9 (+2)

8. Burnley: 9 (+1)

9. Newcastle United: 9 (+1)

10. West Bromwich Albion: 8 (0)

11. Southampton: 8 (-1)

12. Arsenal: 7 (-1)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7 (-2)

14. Everton: 7 (-7)

15. Swansea City: 5 (-4)

16. Stoke City: 5 (-5)

17 Leicester City: 4 (-3)

18. West Ham United: 4 (-7)

19. Bournemouth: 3 (-7)

20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-13)

Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 6 goals

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea): 6

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 6

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 5

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 5

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 4

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City): 4

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 4

Sunday Recap

Benitez named an unchanged side for the trip to the Amex, a rare occurrence by the Newcastle manager, as noted by Sky Sports Statto:

However, it was the hosts who made the brighter start and had the best chance of the opening exchanges after Pascal Gross and Anthony Knockaert combined well.

However, the duo then got in each other's way, with Gross's shot looked to be heading into the goal before hitting his team-mate and flying wide.

Erratic shooting was the order of the day with Joselu firing inches wide on the turn, although his radar has been wayward recently, as highlighted by Squawka:

Ayoze Perez had a sight of goal but struggled to get his effort anywhere near Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan's goal, as noted by The Chronicle's Lee Ryder:

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second half after Tomer Hemed scored for the hosts.

Again Gross was involved, with his free-kick finding Dale Stephens at the back post and his header back across goal was flicked home by Hemed.

The 30-year-old is a crucial player for Brighton, particularly at home, as noted by ESPN UK:

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser but struggled to create many clear-cut chances, although substitute Jonjo Shelvey did manage to hit the post directly from a corner.

However, Brighton defended their lead well and held on for their second Premier League victory of the season, while Newcastle have work to do ahead of next weekend's visit from Liverpool.