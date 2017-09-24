Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Post About Unity and Brotherhood on Instagram

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted messages on Instagram on Sunday morning, both citing unity, brotherhood, dedication and love.

Brady also dropped an emoji on Rodgers' post, per Richard Chambers of Newstalk.com:

That comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's statements on Saturday suggesting that NFL players who kneel or protest during the national anthem should be kicked off the field or even fired by team owners.

Brady and Rodgers' messages of unity were mirrored by the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning, as the teams linked arms on their respective sidelines, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Members of both teams also knelt during the anthem:

A number of other protests during the anthem were expected Sunday following Trump's comments. Many of the league's teams and players publicly decried Trump's remarks, including Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft:

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy also issued a statement:

"It's unfortunate that the president decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL. We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences. They have achieved their positions through tremendous work and dedication and should be celebrated for their success and positive impact. We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely."