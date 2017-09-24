Amway College Football Poll 2017: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

There were shocking upsets, close calls and scintillating performances. In other words, just another week of college football.

Below, we'll take a look at the updated Amway Coaches Poll heading into Week 5 and break down the key storylines from the week that was.

Week 5 Coaches Poll

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Clemson (4-0)

3. Oklahoma (4-0)

4. Penn State (4-0)

5. USC (4-0)

6. Washington (4-0)

7. Michigan (4-0)

8. Georgia (4-0)

9. Ohio State (3-1)

10. Wisconsin (3-0)

11. TCU (4-0)

12. Virginia Tech (4-0)

13. Miami (2-0)

14. Oklahoma State (3-1)

15. Auburn (3-1)

16. Washington State (4-0)

17. South Florida (4-0)

18. Louisville (3-1)

19. Utah (4-0)

20. Florida (2-1)

21. San Diego State (4-0)

22. LSU (3-1)

23. West Virginia (3-1)

24. Mississippi State (3-1)

25. Florida State (0-2)

Analysis

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While Alabama and Clemson cruised, the rest of the top five found themselves battling against upset bids well into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma looked in control early against Baylor, leading 28-10 in the second quarter. But Baylor promptly rattled off 21 straight points, temporarily taking a 31-28 lead. The topsy-turvy game then swung back in the Sooners' favor as they scored 21 straight points of their own. While Baylor would score the game's final 14 points, its furious rally would fall just short.

That loss would not only have shuffled the college football playoff picture significantly, but it also would have given Baylor plenty of fuel for future rivalries after Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield hit it with a serious dose of trash talk during a pregame scuffle between the teams.

"You forgot who daddy is," Mayfield said to several Baylor players, per Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. "I'm gonna have to spank you today."

While Mayfield played well, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, it was the ground attack that punished Baylor on the day, as the Sooners ran for 342 yards. That offensive balance doesn't bode well for the rest of the Big 12 even if the team's defense gave up 523 total yards of their own to the Bears.

Penn State had an even bigger scare Saturday night. The Nittany Lions found themselves trailing 19-15 against Iowa with just 1:42 on the clock. But quarterback Trace McSorley orchestrated a 12-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a game-winning, seven-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson as time expired, giving Penn State a 21-19 victory.

"I told the guys in the locker room, if you look at any good season, there’s always one game where a team has to gut it out and find a way to win, and we were able to do that tonight," Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the contest, per Joe Juliano of Philly.com.

USC had to gut out a win itself, riding out a big fourth quarter to earn a 30-20 win over California. Sam Darnold had an up-and-down game, finishing 26-of-38 for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Trojans outscored the Golden Bears 17-7 in the fourth quarter, however, buoyed by a defense that forced six turnovers in the contest.

The Trojans weren't exactly exuberant after the win.

"We were playing down to the Cal Bears' level," nickelback Ykili Ross told Zach Helfand of the Los Angeles Times. "I don't wanna throw any subliminals, but, you know, we feel that we're the best. So we gotta play like that. All the time. Every week."

In other matchups, TCU traveled to Oklahoma State and handled the Cowboys 44-31, marking themselves as Oklahoma's biggest competition in the Big 12. Georgia remained undefeated as well, blowing out Mississippi State 31-3.

Next week's top matchups include USC traveling to Washington State, Georgia facing Tennessee, Mississippi State taking on Auburn and Clemson battling Virginia Tech.