Presidents Cup 2017: Uniform Photos for USA and International Golf Teams

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Presidents Cup provides a unique opportunity to see some of the world's finest golfers go head-to-head in a team tournament, with the best from the United States taking on an International selection over the course of four days.

The format sees a team consisting of players from outside of the States and Europe taking on the best America has to offer. Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey is the venue for this year's event, with the United States seeking to win the prize for the seventh time in succession.

Indeed, since the competition's inaugural edition in 1994, the International team have only won the title once, in 1998. If International skipper Nick Price can get one over on the USA's Steve Stricker, it'll be a historic effort.

Read on for the teams for this year's event, some snaps of the players preparing for the tournament and a preview of what to expect.

Preview

These are the 24 men that'll take part in the 2017 Presidents Cup—running from September 28 to October 1—as we can see courtesy of the tournament's official Twitter account:

In addition, the account captured some of the preparations for the event, including the two captains and the trophy itself; The Post Game's Jeff Eisenband posted snaps of the gear that will be worn by the U.S. team:

In 2015, the International squad came tantalising close to winning this trophy for the second time ever, though eventually lost out 14.5-15.5 in South Korea. It went down to the last hole of the competition, too, as Bill Haas eventually overcame Sangmoon Bae in the last singles match.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Away from home, it'll be tough for Price's international side, though there is plenty of quality for the skipper to call on here.

The man the team will be looking to lead from the front is Hideki Matsuyama, who currently sits in third position in the world rankings. It's been a year to remember for the Japanese, with wins at the World Golf Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Matsuyama's final round of 61 in the latter was a perfect illustration of the kind of stunning spells he can put together. Here's a reminder of that special round:

Also in the International 12-man team is Australian duo Jason Day and Adam Scott, both of whom have won titles at the highest level. They will all need to play to their best if their side is to have any chance; as noted by Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, it feels like a long time since they last succeeded:

United States captain Stricker has a surfeit of class to call upon, meaning winning this competition again will be a monumental ask for the away side.

Indeed, the only two players ranked above Matsuyama in the world at the moment are Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth; they will both represent the stars and stripes in New Jersey.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

While names like Spieth, Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler will prompt fear in the International team, the depth of quality in the squad is perhaps even more impressive. After all, Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner, was one of Stricker's captain's picks.

Spieth suggested on social media he can't wait to see this one get started:

Overall, it's going to be difficult for the visitors. Not only do they have a poor record in this competition on the whole, but they'll be playing at a venue suited to the United States players.

Stricker has so much talent to count on, not just in terms of players who have thrived individually, but plenty who have shown their ability in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches down the years. In the end, the United States will have far too much.