Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sami Khedira and Emre Can

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly consider selling Sami Khedira at the end of the season if they can strike a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian champions view Can as the "heir" to his compatriot, whose contract is set to expire in Turin in 2019.

The piece noted that Juve are trying to snap up the Liverpool man on a free transfer. Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and with little progress seemingly made over a new deal, he is free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs in January.

If he does come in, Calicomercato reported Khedira will most likely be moved on, suggesting a number of Major League Soccer sides are admirers of the World Cup-winner and would offer him the chance to play in the United States.

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Khedira arrived at Juventus in 2015 on a free transfer from Real Madrid and has been crucial to the team's domestic dominance. The midfielder is all action at his best, able to win possession back for his side, scuttle forward and commit opposition defenders.

However, there have been some small signs this season that he is beginning to slow down a little. Adam Digby offered a particularly scathing assessment of his play earlier in the campaign:

For Juventus, standards need to remain impeccably high if you're to find a regular place in the middle of the pitch.

Indeed, the club landed Blaise Matuidi in the summer to compete with Khedira, while the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Claudio Marchisio bring guile to the engine room. Factor in options like Stefano Sturaro, Kwadwo Asamoah and Rodrigo Bentancur, and manager Massimiliano Allegri has an embarrassment of midfield riches.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Even so, the chance to land a footballer like Can for no fee isn't an opportunity the Turin giants would spurn.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times (subscription required), the reason the 23-year-old has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield is the club's refusal to include a release clause in any fresh terms. Journalist Jack Lusby can understand why the player wants a stipulation in his deal:

Meanwhile, Ste Hoare doesn't believe the situation looks positive for the Reds, as January moves closer into view:

For Can, the prospect of joining a club like Juventus would be tempting. As talented as his current Liverpool team are, the Bianconeri are serial trophy winners and serious challengers for UEFA Champions League glory.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has made rapid improvements under manager Jurgen Klopp, and there are undoubted similarities between his game and Khedira's. Can meshes power and poise so well when he's on the field, allowing Liverpool to be flexible in the way they set the side up.

Khedira has been a fine player for Juventus, winning two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia prizes. There would be benefits to keeping a man of his experience around, though if Can did come in, it's difficult to see the 30-year-old getting too much football beyond the current term.