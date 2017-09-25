    College Football Rankings 2017: Latest Standings and Predictions for Week 5

    COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers looks to pass during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    College football fans should strap on their seat belts and prepare for a wild Week 5. The matchups have the potential to produce some upsets, which will result in chaos for the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    Two hard-nosed SEC programs will square off with identical 3-1 records. The loser would likely blow their chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff picture, barring some help and an extended win streak to finish the season.

    Two fresh faces at quarterback should put on a show in an ACC showdown, but it's the supporting offensive cast that's primed to tip the scale in an intriguing matchup.

    Will quarterback Sam Darnold and the USC Trojans fall after a bumpy start to the season?

    Check out the latest AP poll rankings and early predictions for Week 5 matchups.

               

    Associated Press Top 25

    1. Alabama

    2. Clemson

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Penn State

    5. USC

    6. Washington

    7. Georgia

    8. Michigan

    9. TCU

    10. Wisconsin

    11. Ohio State

    12. Virginia Tech

    13. Auburn

    14. Miami

    15. Oklahoma State

    16. Washington State

    17. Louisville

    18. South Florida

    19. San Diego State

    20. Utah

    21. Florida

    22. Notre Dame

    23. West Virginia

    24. Mississippi State

    25. LSU

                

    No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 13 Auburn

    COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Running back Kerryon Johnson #21 of the Auburn Tigers is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Pho
    In Week 3, Mississippi State embarrassed LSU and then lost by 28 in a touchdown-less effort on Saturday. The Bulldogs will take the field against another SEC foe in Auburn, who's coming off a blowout victory over Missouri.

    The two schools come into this contest with losses to reputable opponents within the top 10. This contest won't feature frequent trips to the end zone, but the group that plays closer to their physical nature on defense should pull out the victory.

    Georgia stifled Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in his previous outing. Auburn's aggressive defense should find some success in forcing a few bad throws as well.

    After watching the Bulldogs surrender 203 rushing yards in a 31-3 loss on the road, expect the Tigers to emulate the formula with running backs Kerryon Johnson, Kam Martin and Kamryn Pettway if he's able to shake off his foot injury.

    Prediction: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 21

               

    No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Virginia Tech

    CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers talks with his players during a pause in their game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Todd Bennett/Ge
    Aside from a close matchup with Auburn in Week 2, Clemson has cruised through the competition with a strong front seven and junior quarterback Kelly Bryant making something out of nothing on the run:

    Bryant's passing numbers won't impress you, and he's already taken eight sacks, but opposing defenses have yet to confine him to the pocket. Virginia Tech will need athletic defenders in pursuit to wear down and contain the Tigers quarterback.

    Offensively, the Hokies also feature a signal-caller who can escape trouble and extend plays with his legs. Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson has looked impressive against lesser competition over the past few weeks, but he also took part in a quality win over West Virginia in the opening game.

    How will Clemson stop senior wide receiver Cam Phillips who's racked up 100-plus receiving yards in three out of four games and five touchdowns? Jackson and his top-flight wideout upset No. 2 Clemson.

    Prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Clemson 23

                

    No. 5 USC at No. 16 Washington State

    Darnold has experienced some rough patches early in the season. Before Saturday's game against California, the junior passer threw two interceptions in each game. He only turned the ball over once against the Bears but didn't look impressive.

    Thus far, the Trojans ground attack featuring Ronald Jones and Stephen Carr has picked up the slack. The former didn't suit up against the Bears due to a leg injury, per ESPN.com reporter Joel Anderson.

    USC will need a healthy backfield to contend with Washington State head coach Mike Leach's offense. The Cougars have scored 45 or more points in their last three outings against FBS competition. Quarterback Luke Falk looks like he's en route to another season with eye-popping numbers as a pocket passer:

    It's a tough task for USC to keep pace with Washington State without turning the ball over and providing more scoring opportunities for the opposition. The Cougars take down the Trojans in a high-scoring contest.

    Prediction: Washington State 35, USC 31

