    NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Top Movers in Week 5 Post-Week 4 Results

    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2017

    The Associated Press' Top 25 Week 5 poll will reflect some changes after a couple of upsets on Saturday. Oklahoma State's loss to TCU doesn't just boost the Horned Frogs' profile but also helps Georgia, who beat a ranked opponent in Mississippi State.

    Penn State narrowly escaped an upset with a game-winning touchdown on the road against Iowa:

    According to ESPN Stats & Info, Florida State has started the year 0-2 for the first time since 1989, which should result in the program's drop from No. 12 to unranked. Oregon's loss to Arizona State could open the pathway for another program to re-enter or debut in the AP's Top 25 poll.

             

    Rank: AP Poll Week 4 / Week 5 Projection

    1. Alabama / Alabama

    2. Clemson / Clemson

    3. Oklahoma / Oklahoma

    4. Penn State / Penn State

    5. USC / USC

    6. Oklahoma State / Washington

    7. Washington / Michigan

    8. Michigan / TCU

    9. Wisconsin / Georgia

    10. Ohio State / Wisconsin

    11. Georgia / Ohio State

    12. Florida State / Virginia Tech

    13. Virginia Tech / Miami

    14. Miami / Auburn

    15. Auburn / Oklahoma State

    16. TCU / Washington State

    17. Mississippi State / Louisville

    18. Washington State / Florida

    19. Louisville / South Florida

    20. Florida / San Diego State

    21. South Florida / Utah

    22. San Diego State / Mississippi State

    23. Utah / LSU

    24. Oregon / Stanford

    25. LSU / West Virginia

              

    Rising Team: TCU

    TCU traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, and left with a 44-31 victory over the No. 6 Cowboys on Saturday, which puts Gary Patterson's group in a position to crack the top 10 in the polls. 

    Oklahoma State took the field without two starting offensive linemen on the right side in Zachary Crabtree and Larry Williams, who will miss the entire season with a leg injury, per ESPN.com reporter Jake Trotter. TCU sacked quarterback Mason Rudolph three times. Nonetheless, wideouts James Washington and Marcell Ateman still reached 100-plus receiving yards 

    In uncharacteristic fashion, the Cowboys run defense became the weak link in Saturday's loss, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Running back Darius Anderson scored his sixth rushing touchdown through four contests as the Horned Frogs continued to flash as a legitimate contender in the Big 12.

              

    Falling Team: Florida State 

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Defensive End Bradley Chubb #9 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack rushes in on Quarterback James Blackmon #1 of the Florida State Seminoles during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 23, 2
    After losing quarterback Deondre Francois in the season opener, Florida State returned to action after a three-week intermission with freshman signal-caller James Blackman under center.

    As expected, the Seminoles offense started slow, which allowed North Carolina State to jump out to a 10-0 lead. Blackman found his way early in the second quarter, but the Wolfpack never fell behind in a 27-21 victory.

    Senior tight end Jaylen Samuels scored the first and the last touchdowns to bury Florida State in their fall to 0-2.

    Once viewed as an early favorite to reach the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles should drop out of the Top 25. In an improved ACC with Clemson and Louisville on the schedule, head coach Jimbo Fisher's group may be looking at a lost season.

     

    Falling Team: Oklahoma State 

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys prepares his team to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    As mentioned above, Rudolph didn't have enough to keep pace with TCU. The senior quarterback and running back Justice Hill ran for consecutive scores in the fourth quarter, but Anderson shut the door on the Cowboys' comeback bid.

    The Horned Frogs officially replace the Cowboys as the biggest threat to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12.

    In Week 4, Oklahoma State listed as No. 6 in the nation and lost to the No. 16-ranked team, which somewhat cushions the fall in the polls. Head coach Mike Gundy's group hasn't been knocked out of the College Football Playoff discussion.

    The Cowboys will likely drop to somewhere in the teen rankings and hope to climb back into contention with quality wins against West Virginia and Oklahoma in a few weeks.

